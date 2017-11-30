Culpeper School Board members collaborate with fellow education leaders at VSBA’s Annual Convention

Culpeper School Board members returned from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) 2017 Annual Convention in Williamsburg on November 15th and will report back to the board on Dec. 11.

Approximately 1,000 school governance leaders attended the convention, participating in more than 50 workshops, clinics and critical issues sessions focused on topics such as board governance, school law, workforce readiness, school construction, advocacy, student discipline, and educational trends.

“I am eager to share what I learned at the VSBA Annual Convention this year,” said Elizabeth H. Smith, School Board Chair, “The convention is a great investment for our community because it allows our board to continue learning about nationwide and statewide trends, meet and learn from key policy officials, and bring back new best management practices for our schools that will improve our students’ education.”

The Virginia School Boards Association, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training and services. The Association offers conferences, information, training, and counseling designed to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s educational leaders.



