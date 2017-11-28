Mayles named President/CEO of Culpeper Chamber of Commerce

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced a new President/CEO Tuesday morning.

Robert Wesley Mayles- “Wes” has been selected to serve as President/CEO for the organization.

Mayles has served the board, Industry council, has been involved with E-Squared, and is a graduate of our Lead Culpeper Program. He was most recently Director of Human Resources for EURO-COMPOSITES CORPORATION Ⓡ.

“The search committee has taken a very thorough approach to hiring our next CEO. We had over 35 quality applicants to consider from around the country and interviewed around 20%. Our board has identified areas of strategic focus for the future of the Chamber. We feel we have selected the very best candidate that aligns with this vision and can represent this Chamber and it’s members for the years to come – we are staying detail orientated on the big picture. Notably when asked independently, his Lead Culpeper colleagues all described Wes in the same way – a leader, problem solver and someone with a future vision for our Chamber and community. We are excited about the possibilities, the board and staff are truly thrilled with the decision. ” said Sophie Hudson, Chairman, Board of Directors.

“I am excited to continue the great work this organization and my predecessors have accomplished while continuing to explore new opportunities to maximize the chamber’s effectiveness and presence in the community as a whole. We have a stellar staff who carry a wealth of experience, an engaged board who are genuinely invested in the growth of our community, and the needs of a vibrant community which continues to develop and evolve. This team is well positioned to continue the mission of being the voice of the business community while working to promote, build, and support the most effective climate for economic development, says Mr. Mayles.

Mayles begins Wednesday, Nov. 29 and will work along side interim CEO Dave Durr, in the coming weeks. The Board also wishes to convey their sincere gratitude to Mr. Durr for his time and expertise and solid leadership as our interim CEO.