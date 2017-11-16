Culpeper Prospects win championship

Culpeper’s HB Sports Prospects 10U travel baseball team closed its fall season with a USSSA RVA Fall Tournament Series Week 11 Championship win over Old Hickory Baseball.

After competing in five Richmond-area USSSA baseball tournaments this fall, the Prospects returned home to Culpeper with back-to-back championship trophies and two 2nd place medals, all against ranked teams from around the Commonwealth. The path to this past weekend’s championship win was extraordinary, as they had to battle from a 5-run deficit going into the 4th inning against the Lakeside Legends, of Henrico, to end their first game with a 12-12 tie. That followed with an 8-5 victory over Hanover Sports of Mechanicsville to land a spot in the championship game against Old Hickory of Stony Creek, which they won 12-7.

HB Sports Prospects baseball is a new program, just over one year old, as compared to many of the long-established travel baseball organizations they play throughout the region. Founded by head coach Chris Bastien, and supported by volunteer coaches Freddy Caperton, Dink Richardson and Daniel Nobbs, HB Sports Prospects was established to fill the void of youth travel baseball in Culpeper and serve as the foundation for the development of critical life skills in young athletes both on and off the field. Sponsors of the team include Headbanger Sports (HB Sports), 33 Inc., and ESS.

“The core team has been together for just over a year now and have great chemistry together. We consider ourselves as much a family as a team. The coaches and parents of this organization strive to have team members learn fundamental baseball skills, as well as instilling values of having a strong work ethic, good sportsmanship and community service so they can succeed on the baseball field and in their communities. These boys are still young, and we don’t know where their passion for the sport will lead them, so we want to do our part to ensure they grow up to be good men first and foremost”, says Bastien.

The Prospects are looking to add new players to the roster. Tryouts for the 2018 HB Sports Prospects team will be held in the coming months, so please stay tuned for future announcements. Those interested in learning more about the team can find the team on Facebook at “Culpeper Youth Travel Baseball & Softball – CYTB Prospects” or send an email to culpeperprospects@gmail.com.

Photo Caption:

Culpeper Prospects celebrate their first championship win

Top, L – R: Daniel Nobbs, Freddy Caperton & Chris Bastien

Middle, L – R: Tyrus Nobbs, Gavin Alvarado, Ethan Stallard, Adam Gessler, Tyler Caperton & Landon Bastien

Front, L – R: Brett Richardson, Jackson Castro, Malachi Huffman & Kaden Hunnicutt