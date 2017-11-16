Amy Totten Chosen for Best Lawyers in America 2017

Amy E. Totten, a partner and Family Law Attorney with Walker Jones, PC located in Warrenton and Washington, Virginia, has been chosen by her peers as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2017. This recognition is determined purely by peers and distinguishes Ms. Totten as one of the top five percent of private practice attorneys nationwide. It signifies excellent in practice. More than 7.4 million confidential evaluations are included in the survey and resulting selection.

Ms. Totten has 20 years of legal experience. Currently she serves as the president of the Fauquier County Bar Association. She is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago and received her law degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

For additional information please contact Ms. Totten at 540.347.9223 or amytotten@walkerjoneslaw.com .