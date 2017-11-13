CCSO sieze guns, drugs in traffic stop

Guns and drugs were seized at a traffic stop on Rixeyville Road in Culpeper Saturday night. The occupants of the vehicle were juveniles. Two were charged and detained and two were released to their parents. All four are students in the Culpeper County School Division.

The names of the juveniles, 16 and 17 years old, are being withheld.

At 11:28 pm Culpeper Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Christopher Hibbs stopped the car near Jameson Mill Road for a traffic violation. During the investigation he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. He searched the car and the occupants. One of the two 16-year-old juveniles possessed more than two ounces of marijuana, a concealed pistol and cash in excess of $400. One of the two 17-year-old occupants was found to have ½ ounce of marijuana, a concealed pistol and over $500 in cash.

The four were enroute to a party when Sgt. Hibbs pulled them over.

The 16 and 17 year old occupants were charged with Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while in possession of the marijuana, and being a minor in possession of a firearm. They were transported to the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.

The matter remains under investigation by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.