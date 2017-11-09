Culpeper Police investigating armed robbery

The Culpeper Police Department are investigating a reported armed robbery at the 7-11, located in the 400 block of South Main Street late Wednesday.

At approximately 11:47 p.m., CPD responded to a reported armed robbery at the 7-11, upon arrival at the scene officers determined that the suspect had fled the area on foot and that a handgun had been used in the robbery of the business. The Culpeper Police Department K-9 unit was utilized to track the suspect.

The Culpeper Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. The crime scene was processed and evidence was gathered. Detectives interviewed several witnesses and gathered video surveillance footage.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’8 to 5’10 in height, husky build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with an unknown graphic on the front, black bandanna over face, jeans, and black shoes with white soles. The suspect was armed with a handgun during this incident.

“We encourage anyone with information about this case to call immediately,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins. “No tip is too small. Every little bit of information could help our Detectives solve this case.”

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective K. Keat at 540-829-5528 or Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300. A cash reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.