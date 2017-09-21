BIZ BIO: More benefits for members at Fauquier Springs

Fauquier Springs Country Club is very proud of its members, and wants to add to its family.

General Manager Larry Spielberg calls his members the “greatest asset” the country club, located at 9236 Tournament Road in Warrenton, has and Fauquier Springs has given the public more incentive to join.

Over the past 10 years, golf courses have faced tougher times as people are being more careful with their discretionary funds. It’s that reason, Spielberg said, that the club has reduced its members fees and has added new membership categories.

“This was something that was in the works for quite a while,” Spielberg said. “We did a competitive analysis and looked how our dues were structured. We need to, not only now, but for the future, look at what our members are paying for.”

The finance committee of the board of directors made it more affordable to join, putting monthly dues for a family at $350 a month, individual fees down to $295 a month, social family dues to $195 a month and individual social fees at $175 a month. They also created an age 30-39 membership group at $270 a month, a 29 and younger group for $220 a month and a created a out of town membership (40 miles or more away) for $150 a month.

“By reducing the membership dues, then we would be able to appeal to more people,” Spielberg said. “We have the infrastructure. We have an outstanding golf course and a great swimming pool.”

While the amenities are nice, the people who join are even nicer.

“The best thing about our club is our members,” Spielberg said. “Our members are down to earth, warm and friendly. It’s a microcosm of Warrenton. Once you become a member here you become part of the whole group.”

Members with plus one handicaps play golf alongside other members with 30 handicaps, families enjoy dips in the pool and congregate at the end of a long day at the restaurant.

“What we’re trying to do is not only appeal to a broader group, but to create a membership people can grow into,” Spielberg said. “Once they establish their membership as a young single person, as they grow they’re not going to be hit with huge fees.”

The Fauquier Springs Country Club was founded in 1957 with nine holes, and quickly added nine more holes not long after opening.

One of the hallmarks of the club has been its emphasis on youth, and new golf pro Jeff Pianelli – who started in February – has expanded the junior program and added an all-girls team this year.

“One of the things when we brought him in this year, one of the years we wanted to do was expand our junior program,” Spielberg said. “He has just grasped that and taken that with open arms.”

Kettle Run, Fauquier, Liberty and Highland School also use the course as their home golf course.

“It’s our effort to grow the game of golf and to help out the schools,” Spielberg said. “We open our course to them, not only to practice but for their matches. Three of the coaches are members here. We let them use our short game area, we open our doors to the kids so they can get a feel for golf.”

Spielberg emphasized the course is for everyone, from families, to youth, to businessman looking to utilize the lush and serene background.

“It’s great for business and for networking,” Spielberg said. “Where we’re located, just outside the heart of town, you can bring your business associates out here and it’s a great place to have dinner.”

At just over 6,000 yards, the course is more challenging than many expect.

“Our course is set up very close to what I call a Donald Ross golf course,” Spielberg said. “You have upside down saucers for greens, so everything kind of rolls off the edges. The greens are the defense of the golf course.”

After golf or swimming, he recommended dining at the restaurant on site, which offers a fine casual dining atmosphere with American fusion cuisine. They also offer the Legends Catering of Fauquier Springs Country Club for off site dining.

“It’s just an extension of the fabulous food we prepare here,” Spielberg said.

In addition to the members, Spielberg said the second biggest asset is the staff, who are loyal and dedicated to helping the members enjoy themselves.

New incentives are being offered, if a community member would join in the next month or two, their dues are half off between now and March 2018.

“To me, it’s a very special place, I live in Warrenton and the people I’ve met since I’ve lived here is just tremendous,” Spielberg said.