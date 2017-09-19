Novant Health UVA Health System announces leadership changes

Maggie Gill, CEO, Novant Health UVA Health System, has named Greg Napps as the new president of Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center. Concurrently, Gill named Don Sedgley vice president of integration and corporate support for Novant Health UVA Health System. Both positions are effective Oct. 2.

Napps is currently CEO of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.

“In his new leadership position, Greg will work directly with our physicians and nursing and clinical leaders to manage facility operations,” said Gill. “We look forward to the contributions Greg’s healthcare leadership experience will make in helping us to achieve our vision to deliver the most remarkable patient experience in every dimension, every time.”

“Greg has done a tremendous job here at the Culpeper Medical Center as evidenced by our string of consecutive Leapfrog grade ‘As’,” said Charles Barrell, chairman of the Culpeper Medical Center board of trustees. “He will be sorely missed, but he has committed to mentoring our interim and replacement leader and plans to continue to reside in the Culpeper community.”

Napps has served in a variety of healthcare leadership roles during his career. Before serving as CEO at Culpeper Medical Center, Napps was vice president and chief operating officer at the hospital.

Previously, he served as vice president of operations for Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He also has held various administrative roles with HCA, Charter Medical and NovaCare. Announcement of an interim leader for Culpeper Medical Center will be made soon while the search for a new president is underway.

Additionally, Sedgley had been president of Haymarket Medical Center since 2013 and will now serve in a system-wide role as vice president of integration and corporate support.

“This new leadership position will allow us to take full advantage of the synergies between Novant Health and UVA Health System in a well-coordinated and integrated path across our system to help better meet the needs of all our patients,” said Gill.

Sedgley has more than 27 years of experience in healthcare operations, systems measurement, clinical improvement and program management. He previously served as director of operations at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina, where he oversaw support services, including inpatient and outpatient facilities. He led facility growth and development, including construction projects, and served as the strategic submarket leader for several service lines.

“With their vast array of leadership experience, we are confident Greg and Don will help us in achieving our goal to provide a network of high quality, affordable care, leveraging the strength of two superior brands – Novant Health and UVA Health System – with a shared vision of excellence,” said Gill.