Wilderness ‘Tiques host antique appraisal fundraiser Oct. 7

Have you ever wondered about how much that antique clock sitting in your basement really is worth?

The Wilderness ‘Tiques, a local chapter of Questers International is sponsoring an antiques appraisal event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2017 in the lower level of the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. The event is a fundraiser for the Germanna Foundation’s “Salubria,” an 18th-Century Georgian-style Manor House in Culpeper County.

‘Tiques founder Connie Le May said this is the sixth antique appraisal hosted by the group, which consists of 25 members in Lake of the Woods. In the past they’ve raised funds for Ellwood, a historic property in Orange, have helped mark cemeteries inside the gates at Lake of the Woods and for the Graffiti House in Brandy Station.

Appraisals cost $10 for one item or $25 for three items. All the proceeds go to helping fund restoration for Salubria.

“We had been out to Salubria and it appears to need more work,” Le May said of the reason for choosing Salubria this time.

She said the process of appraising takes time and energy, so the group picks its targets carefully for when it hosts an event. She noted the three appraisers – Sarah F. Hays, owner of Quail in the Wood in Culpeper, John Silke, owner of Greene House Shops in Ruckersville, and Janis Cromer, owner of Great Deals in Madison – donate their time for the appraisals. She particularly pointed out Hays who has gone above and beyond with her support of the group.

“She’s participated in every show and we could not have put these on without Sarah’s help,” Le May said. “She’s been tremendous.”

The response to the previous appraisals has been impressive, Le May said.

“If anyone watches the antique road show, they know that they often have no idea how much stuff is worth,” she said. “Not only is that a service, but every single dollar goes to restoration benefits.”

The local chapter is 16 years old and is one of five chapters in Virginia – there are 300 nationwide. It has a dual purpose of educating members about historic renovation and learning about antiques.

Art, jewelry and china are among the items available to be appraised, along with furniture. Appraisers will come out to a participant’s vehicle to appraise the furniture, Le May said. No weapons, stamps or coins will be appraised, and this is first time they did not have an appraiser for antique weapons available.

Le May said she is always amazed at the items people come with, noting that one year a person came with a $3,000 antique clock.

“I didn’t realize how much people had,” she said with a laugh.

The group stressed how important it was to have the appraisers donate their time to help raise funds for Salubria.

“We are so fortunate to have these three professional Appraisers volunteer their time and expertise,” said Joann Buttimer, longtime member of Wilderness ‘Tiques. “Each is a highly regarded specialist in his or her field.”

Le May said participants are to enter Lake of the Woods at the gate off Route 3, letting security know they are there for the appraisal. Signs will be posted directing them to the clubhouse. For more information, call Buttimer at 540-972-5398.