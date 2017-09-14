Reformation Lutheran to host senior job fair

Seniors looking for work are the target of a new job fair being hosted by Reformation Lutheran Church.

According to church administrator Heather Nungesser, seniors throughout the community have reached out to the church asking about employment opportunities. That area of need is what prompted the church and Pastor Brad Hales to host a job fair Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Pastor Brad has a passion to minister and serve our community members over 50,” Nungesser said. “We find that a lot are not in love with retirement. They’re looking for other opportunities or second and even third career choices.”

She said that seniors bring certain skills to the workplace, understanding the importance of schedules and showing up on time. They come with a good attitude and usually years of experience in other fields that help them be valuable employees.

Employers recognize that, but she said many seniors are hesitant to apply in the fear that they will face ageism. She’s hoping the job fair will dispel any fears.

“We’re just trying to meet that need that we know exists,” Nungesser said.

The reason for seniors wanting to go back to work are varied, Nungesser said.

“It’s a by person need,” Nungesser said. “Some of them want the income, some of them need the extra income to do all the fun things they want to do. Some just want to feel useful, they enjoy working.”

So far, the fair has received positive feedback from employers and expect several different professions to be represented including retail and in home care. Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will also have a booth as they have a need for various different positions.

Nungesser said the church wants to help the seniors, because if they don’t, who will?

“It’s a huge portion of the population,” Nungesser said. “That portion is only going to grow, if we don’t start taking care of our senior citizens, who will? That’s what the Lord has instructed us to do. It’s just the right thing to do.”

For more information on the senior job fair, call 540-825-1376 or email churchadmin@culpeperlutherans.org.