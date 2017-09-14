Highland School student gives back to Texas school affected by Hurricane Harvey

It was a chance meeting that led to Reagan Dodson wanting to give back.

She was in her family’s deli, Deli-icious, when a customer began talking about the damage to his alma mater in Texas from Hurricane Harvey.

Dodson, a senior at Highland School, immediately thought “what can I do to help?”

Now, she’s organizing a drive to provide supplies needed at the Hamshire-Fannett School District. According to Jon Burris, assistant superintendent at the school district, 457 students go to the schools and more than 90 lost everything in the hurricane.

Dodson plans to accept donations at Deli-icious – located at 128 N Main St in Culpeper, through Sept. 25. Ronnie Lee Bail Bonds, located just down the street on N. Main St. will also be accepting donations.

“At Highland, one of the huge things is that we help others,” Dodson said. “We have a school in Kenya that we fundraise for and after hearing about the recent events with Harvey I wanted to do something from our community.”

She said that Highland has offered to help and she is in the process of setting up a Facebook page to help solicit donations.

She plans to either ship the donations or Ronnie and Nora Lee have offered to drive the supplies down if they receive enough.

Dodson said her heart broke when she heard about the students who lost everything.

“I can’t imagine living as middle class and then have it all ripped away from you,” she said.

For more information, Dodson can be reached at 718-9972 or by email at rdodson18@highlandschool.org.