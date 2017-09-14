August Real Estate Transfers

Catalpa District

8/7: US Bank National Association to Larios, Jose O and Other; 1.69 acres located at 11376 Cherry Hill RD, $108,000

8/8: Gathany, William and Wife to Suthard, Rachel and Husband; 7.72 acres located at 13223 Alum Springs RD, $299,900

8/11: Atkins Construction Group LLC to Taylor, Matthew Everett and Other; 15.27 acres located at 3391 Bear Pond LN, $525,000

8/16: Deal, Gary M and Wife to Wheeler, Todd A and Wife; 1.07 acres located at 13450 Windmill Way, $287,180

8/21: Cubbage, Donald R and Wife to Cronk, William B JR and Wife; 11.00 acres located near Mountain Springs LN, $135,000

8/21: Belcher, Lisa M to Fleming, Jonathan Michael; 6.02 acres located at 6248 Waterford RD, $300,000

8/24: Powers, Rick and Wife to Inzo, Michael and Wife; 2.75 acres located at 13417 Windmill Way, $349,000

8/28: Miller, Michael Shawn to Arehart, Mary F; 3.09 acres located at 13545 Eggbornsville RD, $545,545

Catalpa Town District

8/1: Fairview Road LLC to Chio, Michelle Rae; .51 acres located at 320 W Fairview RD, $227,000

8/2: Essertier, Edward P and Wife to Marshall, Hope; .12 acres located at 1629 Addie LN, $235,000

8/15: Turegon, Michelle M to Chacon, Paulo C and Wife; .13 acres located at 148 King Edward CT, $297,700

8/24: Shilling, Tanya L to Clark, Jennifer L; .12 acres located at Addie LN, $229,000

Cedar MTN District

8/1: Underwood, Jonathan and Wife to Priest, Matthew R and Wife; .15 acres located at 12025 Live Oak DR, $315,000

8/3: Russell, Keith A to Hartle, Brenton A and Wife; 2.94 acres located at 20184 Old Mill RD, $247,500

8/3: Kutyba, Walter H and Other to Hatfield, James E and Wife; 1.03 acres located at 11456 Fox Hill RD, $265,000

8/3: Federal National Mortgage Assoc to Hilderbrand, Russell N and Wife; 1.00 acre located at 19129 Allens LN, $175,000

8/14: Frederick, Judith C to Kidd, Eric L and Wife; 2.86 acres located at 12151 Hidden Lakes, $234,000

8/14: Fuller, Debra C to Anderson, Charles E and Wife; .14 acres located at 12114 Majestic PL, $280,000

8/15: Holbrook, Kevin M and Wife to Moore, Christelle Henning; 5.04 acres located at 23517 Cedar Ridge RD, $324,900

8/21: Bennett Homebuilders LLC to Terra Dev LLC; 1.88 acres located near White Pine LN, $65,000

8/22: Murray, James E to Villatoro, Ismar and Wife; 1.00 acre located at 20238 Camp RD, $299,000

8/23: Jefferson Homebuilders INC to Barahona, Odix J; 2.00 acres located at 19685 Old Orange RD, $309,000

8/29: Holt, Sheila D and Husband to McNey, Brent and Wife; 10.09 acres located at 19427 Rolling Hills DR, $725,000

8/30: Herdman, Jennifer and Husband to Soderholm, Daniel C; 1.01 acres located at11208 Pimlico CIR, $415,000

8/31: Czajkowski, Tami L to Shrestha, Deep K; .31 acres located at 11911 Fieldstone BLVD, $350,000

Cedar MTN Town District

8/8: Smith, Robert W and Wife to Brown, Marquis; Townhouse located at 548 Cromwell CT, $169,000

8/10: CXA-16 Corporation to HBV Hotel LLC; 1.32 acres located at 885 Willis LN, $2,675,000

8/15: Frazier, Nancy C to Beacher, Elizabeth M and Other; Townhouse located at 421 Cromwell CT, $149,000

8/31: Manuel, Larkeithfrid T SR and Other to Corbin, Jennifer Ashley Lynn and Wife; .14 acres located at 175 Queen Victoria ST, $349,000

East Fairfax District

8/2: Hatfield, James and Wife to Quinteros Ramirez, Joel A and Wife; .15 acres located at 764 Amanda CT, $220,000

8/3: Bartlebaugh, Matthew C and Wife to Frenandez, Luis A; .16 acres located at 1707 Gold Finch DR, $275,000

8/8: Highpoint HP LLC to NVR INC; multiple parcels located near Crepe Myrtle LN and Post Oak DR, $226,000

8/11: Mitchell, Roger W JR to Cook, Stephen D; Townhouse located at 662 Highview CT, $135,000

8/15: Refrigerant Recovery Service INC to Rogers, Mark A and Wife; .57 acres located at 15011 Burgandine AVE, $382,500

8/22: Estates at Mountain Brook LC to Richmond American Homes of Virginia INC; .39 located at 605 Electric AVE, $60,000

8/25: Carpenter, Jason A to Dyer, Andrea C; .30 acres located at 206 Elmwood DR, $219,000

8/25: Allen, Benjamin F to Payne, Emma F; .28 acres located at 306 Fauquier ST, $147,000

8/28: Lesson Never Learned LLC to Glascock, Kelsey Marie; .23 acres located at 1831 Birch DR, $152,000

8/28: Feganes, James C JR to Gandy, Ronald L and Wife; Townhouse located at 1936 Birch DR, $149,960

Jefferson District

8/2: Call, Manfred IV to Downs, Brandon L and Other; 57.07 acres located near Rixeyville RD, $270,000

8/2: Norton, Cheryl Ann and Others to Johnson, Melissa and Other; .99 acres located at 1229 Ava LN, $335,000

8/4: Russell, Caitlyn and Husband to Smith, Lee Ann; 4.40 acres located at 8002 Oak Grove LN, $300,000

8/9: Canard, Gary M and Wife to Wilson, David C and Others; 11.43 acres located at 4404 Oak Springs LN, $562,000

8/9: Hamzeh, Anthony M and Wife to Cruzan, Jacob and Other; 10.00 acres located at 18631 Springs RD, $496,000

8/9: Vest, C Warren and Wife to Shortridge, Kari and Husband; 1.00 acre located at 3184 Somerset DR, $485,000

8/24: Hunton, John H and Other to Shoemaker, Richard and Wife; 1.25 acres located at 9134 Rixeyville RD, $290,000

8/25: Renwick, Robert L and Wife to Amelio, Ruth A and Others; 1.08 acres located at 16416 Tonys CT, $270,000

8/28: Boston, Nathanael J to Carson, Justin T and Wife; .59 acres located at 10384 Jamesons Mill RD, $235,000

8/28: Barons LLC to Coyle, Matthew J; 2.11 acres located at 8460 Lakota RD, $110,000

8/31: Sabus, Gregory J and Wife to Clements, Michael Joseph and Wife; 1.00 acre located at 2012 Somerset DR, $426,200

Salem District

8/1: Borland, David J and Wife to Rand, Lisa Marie; 2.00 acres located at 7397 Covington Home PL, $524,000

8/3: Currier, Allan A to Siebeneck, Todd P and Other; 1.69 acres located at 8182 Windswept LN, $392,500

8/11: Howard-Smith, John A and Wife to Pela, Tarebiye and Wife; 1.70 acres located at 8105 Tinsley PL, $451,000

8/14: Giunta, Vincent J and Wife to Thames, David B and Wife; multiple parcels located in Culpeper and Madison Counties, $155,000

8/16: Silata, Michael F and Wife to Bales, James J JR; 10.00 acres located at 9108 Fargo LN, $377,000

8/23: McElroy, Donald H JR and Other to Bryant, Anthony Q; 35.04 acres located near Dunkard Church RD, $238,500

8/24: Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Beard, Stephanie Sue and Other; 6.01 acres located at 16276 Norman RD, $274,000

8/25: Carlson, Justin T and Wife to Wilkie, Ian M and Other; 1.03 acres located at 17167 N Merrimac RD, $184,900

8/28: Boechler, Lawrence A and Wife to Corbin, Michael D; 14.98 acres located at 17272 Whisper Hill RD, $746,250

8/28: Cosgrove, Benjamin and Wife to Keane, Kenneth F and Other; 2.77 acres located at 16192 Fox Chase LN, $320,000

8/29: Fair, Teresa L to Lineweaver, Frank G JR and Wife; 1.62 acres located at 13072 Old Stillhouse RD, $245,900

8/29: Good, Eric D and Wife to Sanford, Lacy Gray and Wife; .72 acres located at 17440 Pelham View DR, $300,000

8/30: Sona INC to Tenney, Duane P II and Wife; 2.00 acres located at 10315 Quartz AVE, $438,822

8/30: Lewis, Henry Clay IV and Other to Harmon, Michael and Wife; 17.65 acres located near Lakemont DR, $145,000

Stevensburg District

8/1: NVR INC to Holleman, Elizabeth C and Other; .92 acres located at 14705 Gunston Hall PL, $486,584

8/7: Pritchett, Victoria L to Harrison, Allen; 2.57 acres located at 12099 Hope RD, $210,000

8/7: Layher, James P to Umana Monzon, Consuelo; 2.21 acres located at 21084 Seigen LN, $235,000

8/8: NVR INC to Suarez, Manuel III and Other; 1.07 acres located at 15049 North Ridge BLVD, $435,987

8/9: Roy, Gerard and Wife to Burgess, Richard A III and Other; 1.22 acres located at 18155 Brandy RD, $244,000

8/10: Menefee, Virginia and Other to Fossen, Merle; 1.35 acres located at 16138 Brandy RD, $130,000

8/11: Gregorio, Ronda Ann and Others to Covington, John A; 7.52 acres located at 21134 MT Pony RD, $42,000

8/11: NVR INC to Duran, Angel and Wife; .94 acres located at 15064 North Ridge BLVD, $366,540

8/14: Rivers Realty LLC to Jefferson Homebuilders INC; 5.04 acres located near Rodriguez LN, $37,500

8/14: Dick Purcell Land Cattle & Timber to MD Russell Construction INC; 5.00 acres located at 25546 Eleys Ford RD, $75,000

8/14: MD Russell Construction INC to Anderson, Aaron M; 5.00 acres located at 25546 Eleys Ford RD, $355,000

8/16: Lookabill, Lillie Mae and Others to Wilson, Deborah Lynn; multiple parcels located near Stevensburg RD, $30,000

8/17: Edwards, Dorothy A to White, Mark; 10.14 acres located at 12006 Lord Willing DR, $399,000

8/18: Gillette, Melanie E to Mejia, Jesus Armando and Wife; 9.11 acres located at 22296 Rapidan Farms CT, $485,000

8/21: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; 1.27 acres located at 14809 Poplar Forest CT, $70,000

8/21: HSVC Bank USA National Assoc. to Esposito, Bryan and Other; .91 acres located at 23851 Batna RD, $155,000

8/21: Lamper, Joan C to Thompson, George E and Wife; 1.00 acre located at 13737 Inlet RD, $247,000

8/22: Reid, Stanley Francis to Varner, David Luther and Wife; 3.22 acres located near Triview AVE, $115,000

8/23: Depuy, Arthur Jeffrey and Wife to McManaman, Max D and Wife; 6.65 acres located at 24102 Maddens Tavern RD, $385,000

8/28: NVR INC to Martel, Christopher P and Other; .92 acres located at 14804 Poplar Forest CT, $370,999

8/29: Trigon Development LLC to Skrinak, Michael Scott and Wife; .76 acres located at 14303 South Hall CT, $441,471

8/30: Bank of New York Mellon to Warren, Emmanuel and Other; 57.81 acres located at 17521 Kibler RD, $708,500

West Fairfax District

8/1: Henson, John Charles and Wife to Skillman, Michael E and Wife; .14 acres located at 1020 Riverdale CIR, $340,000

8/1: Swenson, Hallene X Estate to Lee, Gary W and Wife; .33 acres located at 2004 Golf DR, $465,000

8/4: US Bank Trust to Mitchell, Andrew and Other; .54 acres located at 704 N West ST, $70,000

8/4: Kannon, Andre to Hernandez Cavallini, Jose R; .14 acres located at 820 Fox Den RD, $279,000

8/15: Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Cor to Diaz, Rogelio Zavala and Others; .37 acres located at 774 Holly Leaf RD, $294,900

8/17: Berry, Krystle M and Husband to Coppage, Jason W and Wife; .22 acres located at 820 Lakeland CT, $292,000

8/18: Surber, Philip D and Wife to Jimenez Murillo, Gisela; .15 acres located at 664 Kings Grant RD, $260,000

8/21: Rizik, Jacob and Wife to Bland, Christina Marie and Husband; .12 acres located at 911 Virginia AVE, $294,229

8/21: Mayhugh, William Lee to James, Tayna Nicole; .31 acres located at 1170 Virginia AVE, $300,000

8/21: McGushin, Brian B to Herdman, James Edward and Wife; .23 acres located at 1021 Scarlet LN, $332,000

8/22: Payne, David Britton and Wife to Adams, James A and Wife; .23 acres located at 219 Macoy AVE, $365,000

8/25: Cutright, Andrew C SR and Other to Gaytan, Luis and Wife; .36 acres located at 802 Virginia AVE, $315,000

8/28: Ohnstad, Andrew C and Wife to Essid, Mohamed M and Wife; .25 acres located at 540 Greenbriar DR, $355,000

8/29: Settle, Jerry R JR to Goodmundson, Megan E; Condo located at 205 Kinsale CT, $182,000

8/29: Stewart, Paul and Wife to Hutchins, John E JR; .22 acres located at 622 Holly Crest DR, $310,000

8/31: Taylor, Judy S to Madrid Argueta, Ruth B and Husband; .61 acres located at 606 Yowell DR, $238,000