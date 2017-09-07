Tourism revenue increases by 5.1 percent in Culpeper

Culpeper’s tourism revenue increased by 5.1 percent last year, according to data released by the United States Travel Association.

According to the USTA data, all regions in Virginia saw an increase in tourism revenue.

Tourism revenue for Culpeper reached $40,296,849, a 5.1 percent change over 2015. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 407 while local tourism-related taxes were $937,005. All data was received by the Virginia Tourism Corporation from US Travel Association and is based on domestic visitor spending (travelers from within the United States) from trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.

“Visitors to Culpeper are drawn to our historic downtown with boutique shopping and culinary arts. Culpeper’s history and heritage continue to attract people from across the country, and our growing agritourism industry delivers authentic local experiences. Culpeper continues to grow as a destination, and the numbers prove this,” said Paige Read, Director of Tourism and Economic Development for the Town of Culpeper.

“As the one of Virginia’s largest private sector industries, tourism represents $24 billion in economic impact and contributes $1.7 billion in state and local taxes, injecting critical dollars into our communities statewide,” said Todd Haymore, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “The tourism industry supports local businesses, services, and infrastructure, and is an important contributor to job creation. Communities all across Virginia continue to develop new tourism product, making the Commonwealth one of the most exciting and compelling destinations in the world.”

According to the US Travel Association, tourism in Virginia generated $24 billion in travel spending. Tourism also supported 230,000 jobs in the Commonwealth and $1.7 billion in state and local taxes. The increase is largely attributed to Virginia’s tourism development all around the state, including: new hotels, restaurants, agritourism, craft breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries, sports, outdoor recreation, festivals and events, music venues, wedding venues, meeting and convention venues, attractions and so much more. Virginia’s changing tourism product makes the Commonwealth a destination for authentic travel experiences and thriving communities.

Tourism was again an important contributor to the local economy in 2016.

