J&J Acupressure looks to relieve Culpeper’s stress

Lily Lang has heard her customers at China Inn complain for years of too much stress, back pain and anxiety. Loving the people that visit her restaurant, she wanted to offer something that would address the issue.

On Sept. 1, Lang and her niece Jessie Sun opened J & J Acupressure at 101 Duke Street, #116.

Acupressure massage is similar to acupuncture, but without the needles, Jessie Sun said. She, along with Jack Sun, who has been practicing acupressure for 20 years, apply pressure to key points of the body, in an effort to bring the body back to its natural balance.

“Acupressure massage therapy revolves around the theory that the body has a natural balance and if this balance get disturbed, it can result in pain other unfavorable medical conditions,” Jessie Sun said.

Acupressure can be used to treat back ache, headaches, neck pain, arthritic pain, excess stress and anxiety.

Used for thousands of years in China, acupressure applies the same principles as acupuncture, to promote relaxation and wellness and to treat disease.

The massage focuses on the pressure points in the body, and then massaging them once they are targeted. The massage therapists use either light, medium and firm pressure to target problem points on the body.

“The goal of acupressure is to restore health and balance to the body’s channels of energy,” Jessie Sun said. “Some proponents claim acupressure not only treats the energy fields and boyd, but also the mind, emotions and spirit.”

Lang, the manager of the business, greets everyone with a warm smile and her trademark friendliness.

“We want to relieve stress and promote relaxation,” Lang said.

Following the massage, they serve a special herb tea that is designed to help rehydrate the body and to help flush out the toxins.

“In a human’s body, there are acupoints, when we do the acupoints it can circulate through the whole body,” Jessie Sun said. “When we do the acupressure, the chi goes through and it helps the body’s circulation. It gets rid of the body’s toxin.”

They offer treatments of 30 minutes, 60 minutes or 90 minutes and also have a six package price for customers.

J & J Acupressure are offering a 20 percent off any one-hour or longer service until Dec. 30.