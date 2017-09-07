Golf tournament to honor J.J. Quinn

The Knights of Columbus will host the second annual Angel Flight Mid-Atlantic golf tournament Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. The tournament is held in memory of Culpeper’s J.J. Quinn, a longtime pilot for Angel Flight who died May 24, 2016.

Quinn provided his own plane, the gas, maintenance and his time to transport needy folks to their desired places of treatment at no cost, flying over 400 flights. Angel Flight continues its mission of providing free transportation to distant medical facilities for those, of all ages, in need of specialized medical care. Angel Flight is solely financed by its pilots who fly the missions and by contributions from individuals, service clubs, social and religious groups, and corporations. Angel Flight receives no state or federal money.

The golf tournament will be held at Fauquier Springs Country Club and will consist of a 4-person captain’s choice tournament which will include morning coffee and missing man fly-over, lunch, dinner, raffles silent auction prizes, an airplane ride giveaway and more. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and if you don’t play golf and still want to join in the fun, you may choose to just have dinner for $40. One player: for $110 and a foursome: $400.

The Knights of Columbus are also looking for generous people who are willing to be sponsors. For more information go to angelflightgolftournament.org. Last year the tournament raised over $14,000.