Boone resigns as President/CEO of Culpeper Chamber of Commerce

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Sandy Boone, President/CEO, has tendered her resignation.

“Sandy is a well-respected leader in Culpeper’s business community, she is a champion for our business members and the business community at large. She has brought tremendous energy and enthusiasm to our organization, which we will miss and find hard to replace. We wish her well in her future endeavors ” said Sophie Hudson, Board Chair.

During her tenure, Mrs. Boone re-vamped and energized our committees and councils while galvanizing our mission as voice of the business community working to promote, build, and support the most effective climate for economic development.

“The Chamber has had such a positive impact on my life, both personally and professionally. During my time with the Chamber I have developed valuable relationships, worked with a Board that is committed to the mission of the organization and a staff that is committed to our members and exceptional work everyday,” Boone said.

The executive committee of the board of directors will assemble a search committee to find her replacement.