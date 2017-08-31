The March to Confront White Supremacy passes through Culpeper

A group of more than 30 marched through Culpeper on the way to Washington, D.C., as the March to Confront White Supremacy walked up U.S. 29 Thursday afternoon.

Just past Battlefield Ford, the group marched singing anthems and shouting “White Supremacy won’t hold us down,” and “Trump won’t hold us down.”

Pastor Steve Green, of Heard Ame Church, Roselle, N.J. said that following the events of Charlottesville Aug. 12, the group wanted to bring their message to the nation’s capital.

“We’re here to send a message to this nation that white supremacy will not prevail, we’re here to tear down monuments of hate to bring monuments of hope through positive legislation to make sure everyone has a quality life to live,” Green said.

On Wednesday, the march was ended about a mile earlier than planned, according to Corinne Geller of the Virginia State Police. She said that it was ended for a precautionary measure and there was no threat to the group.

On Thursday, as the group marched past the Ole Country Store, a white box van passed in the southbound lane. A man leaned out the window, yelled “you suck,” and gave the group an obscene gesture.

“We’ve had some cheers, of course we’ve met some resistance along the way,” Green said. “We’ve had some people discouraging us, but we’ve been encouraged by the people giving us water and inviting us for dinner.”

The group could not disclose where they were staying in the area Thursday night, but planned to move on in the morning heading toward Remington along U.S. 29. A group of Virginia State Police troopers and Virginia Department of Transportation vehicles blocked the right lane of the northbound side of 29 as the group walked. Green said they expect to arrive in D.C. on Sept. 6.

“We’re are moving with a spirit of nonviolence, and we’re trying to get to Washington, D.C. and tell America our message,” Green said.