May Real Estate Transfers

Catalpa District

5/1: Sikes, Clayton M to Morris, Christopher; 12.68 acres located at 10033 Schoolhouse LN, $404,000

5/4: Elbert, Steve J to McNally, John E JR and Wife; 1.26 acres located at 11308 Amsterdam CT, $337,000

5/8: Brown, Joanne Marie and Husband to Schuyler, Emily; .76 acres located at 12269 Randle LN, $230,000

5/8: Levy, Cameron Scott and Wife to Faxlanger, Joseph R and Wife; 10.19 acres located at 3071 Bonnie Brae LN, $485,000

5/9: Atkins, James and Other to Satterfield, Matthew and Other; 1.68 acres located at 10731 Eggbornsville RD, $225,000

5/15: Layne, Gregory Alan to Blevins, Charles; 1.36 acres located at 12409 Calvert ST, $247,500

5/16: Siller, Regino III and Wife to Wilson, Scott B and Wife; 8.81 acres located at 5459 Docs RD, $460,000

5/22: Brackenridge, Melissa D and Other to Anderson, Jessica and Husband; 5.00 acres located at 4060 Indian Run RD, $293,000

5/22: Harmon, Michael J and Wife to Jacobs, Lucas E; acres located at 12237 Randle LN, $220,000

5/22: A & J Culpeper LLC to Sanford & Sons Construction LC; Multiple parcels located near Ira Hoffman LN, $157,200

5/22: Sanford & Sons Construction LC to Sheaffer, Roger S and Wife; 1.88 acres located near Ira Hoffman LN, $60,000

5/25: Goodwin, Wayne R & David A to Green Leaf Land & Timber LLC; 213.80 acres located near Hazel River RD, $935,000

5/31: Stevens, Mary E to Grace, Ben and Wife; 5.32 acres located at 13245 Hazel River RD, $60,000

Catalpa Town District

5/2: Jenkins, Jesse Maylon JR and Other to Blue Ridge Property Management LLC; .75 acres located at 1014 Old Rixeyville RD, $207,000

5/26: Mills, Eugene B Estate to Critzer, Elizabeth G; .31 acres located at 911 N Main ST, $117,000

Cedar MTN District

5/1: Hike, Kenneth and Other to Korona, Matthew Martin and Wife; .15 acres located at 18136 Scenic Creek LN, $292,000

5/2: Dunn, Christopher and Wife to Garlinghouse, Bradley; .14 acres located at 12209 Salt Cedar LN, $369,900

5/2: Yowell, James P and Wife to Bergesen, Bryan D and Wife; 2.00 acres located at 11414 Mitchell RD, $173,000

5/4: Richardson, Nathan to Adkins, Gary Wayne II and Wife; 2.38 acres located at 20098 Miller DR, $305,000

5/9: Helfrish, Steven and Other to Webb, Kristina E; .14 acres located at 12106 Majestic PL, $284,000

5/9: Detoll, George JR to Danielli, Jennifer E and Other; 13.53 acres located at 19520 Old Mill RD, $355,000

5/10: Anderson, Robert D and Wife to Walker, Mark and Wife; .13 acres located at 12210 Salt Cedar LN, $325,000

5/19: Baker, Kevin O and Wife to York, Kyle P and Wife; .78 acres located at 20039 Williams DR, $285,000

5/22: Koebig, Manfred A JR and Wife to Moore, James H JR and Wife; 143.83 acres located at 23042 Cedar Mountain DR, $885,000

5/26: Westco Builders INC to Fortney, Dan and Wife; 1.08 acres located at 19035 Equestrian LN, $563,564

5/26: Gayheart, M Andrew to Scott, Kyle and Wife; 2.00 acres located near Old Orange RD, $65,000

5/30: Jefferson Homebuilders INC to Miller, Dean and Wife; 2.00 acres located at 19707 Old Orange RD, $309,900

Cedar MTN Town District

5/4: Sisk, Julia A to Martin, Timothy J II; .50 acres located at 305 Willow Lawn DR, $160,000

5/8: Colbert, Anthony D and Other to Kelly, Lyndsay; Townhouse located at 632 Bridlewood DR, $166,000

5/30: Rooper, Charles R to Ward, Devin T; Townhouse located at 860 Ripplebrook DR, $169,900

East Fairfax District

5/1: Sykes, Katherine J to Lunceford, Taylor A and Other; Townhouse located at 2274 Blue Spruce DR, $190,000

5/4: US Bank National Association Indenture to Virginia Home Buyers LLC; .12 acres located at 406 Clay ST, $68,250

5/4: Williams, Henry Herman II to Callahan, Travis B; Townhouse located at 1932 Crepe Myrtle LN, $210,000

5/5: Dennett, Megan A and Husband to Sutherland, John Taylor and Wife; .21 acres located at 2214 Cottonwood LN, $258,500

5/10: Nowicki, Edward J and Wife to De La Cruz, Randy David; .35 acres located at 145 Standpipe RD, $330,000

5/12: Duran, Angela A to Mendez, Melandy S and Others; .18 acres located at 524 Clubhouse Way, $225,000

5/12: Kemp, Mark and Other to Mahoney, Patrick T and Wife; .57 acres located at 15507 Hillview CT, $425,000

5/12: DeGlopper, Roger B and Wife to Glenny, Dylan C; Townhouse located at 2158 Blue Spruce DR, $214,700

5/12: DeGlopper, Roger B and Wife to Bridges, David C II and Other; Townhouse located at 2150 Blue Spruce DR, $211,500

5/15: NVR INC to Devisch, Steven and Other; .14 acres located at 2029 Crepe Myrtle LN, $279,990

5/16: Wren, Andrew Scott to Dodson, Joshua and Wife; .14 acres located at 2121 Peachtree CT, $267,000

5/16: Carver, Edgar H III to Burns, Alicia R and Other; .25 acres located at 1801 Birch DR, $141,000

5/18: Diez, Jeffrey J and Other to Majors, Jimmy A and Wife; .62 acres located at 15517 Hillview CT, 365,000

5/19: Masaitis, Sandra J to Fossen, Merle; .24 acres located at 310 Madison ST, $148,200

5/19: Roy, Daniel A and Wife to Callahan, Katrina Louise; .15 acres located at 604 Rocky Knoll Arch, $209,900

5/22: Culpeper Presbyterian Church to Foster Land Holdings LLC; .14 acres located at 310 S East ST, $45,000

5/23: Dumire, Mary and Other to McBride, William J and Wife; .26 acres located at 1840 Magnolia CIR, $335,000

5/24: Logan, Anne Colby and Other to 601 East Properties LLC; .10 acres located at 609 N East ST, $150,000

5/26: Deal, Derek B and Wife to Lingham, Barbara; .34 acres located at 216 Elmwood DR, $208,000

Jefferson District

5/1: Dalpezzo, Ryan M and Wife to Naudus, Peter and Wife; 9.21 acres located at 20653 Clover Hill RD, $360,000

5/1: Payne, John Barton JR to Utz, Thomas; 1.00 acre located at 17440 Saddle Run, $277,900

5/1: Mitchell, Andrew T to Monaco, Melissa Ann; 1.86 acres located at 9511 Jamesons Mill RD, $295,000

5/2: Ragosta, John A and Wife to Simons, Allison and Other; 24.81 acres located at 15403 Froggy Bottom LN, $505,000

5/2: Frazier, Donavon N and Wife to Rowan, William H III and Wife; 12.89 acres located at 3098 Jefferson Woods LN, $300,000

5/4: Atkins Construction Group LLC to Hundley, Stuart Austin and Wife; 1.58 acres located at 2095 Riley RD, $293,900

5/8: Pescitani, Thomas J and Wife to Cork, Farrah; 1.16 acres located at 3193 Southampton DR, $375,000

5/8: Halloran, Kevin to Grandy, Anthony; 5.00 acres located at 12155 Tutts Mill LN, $352,500

5/10: Paul, Craig R and Wife to Dewit, Shannon E; 15.04 acres located at 13172 Walnut LN, $670,000

5/16: Jordan, Robert and Wife to Davis, Scott R and Other; 1.00 acre located at 15310 Lee HWY, $205,000

5/22: Davis, Kenneth E and Wife to Werth, Jeffrey J; 2.13 acres located at 2749 Wildwood CIR, $400,000

5/26: Heine, William and Wife to Wester, Michael Walter and Other; 2.54 acres located at 2433 Alamance DR, $387,500

5/26: Johnson, Scott A and Wife to Davis, Brian K; 5.18 acres located at 14200 Acorn LN, $459,000

5/30: Haley, Matthew V and Wife to Rodwich, Brian; 1.12 acres located at 2408 Donnington CT, $424,999

Salem District

5/1: Stephenson, Deborah Jean Duke to Cossette, Therma Jean and Husband; 1.24 acres located at 9416 Mountain Run Lake RD, $257,000

5/2: Thornhill, Cinthia K to McLeod, Michael A and Other; 3.64 acres located at 11548 OBannons Mill RD, $407,500

5/3: Connors, Ken and Wife to Rice, William J and Wife; 2.20 acres located at 15137 Alphin LN, $420,000

5/8: Everette, Maudella to Glascock, Christopher W; 1.36 acres located 19058 Allens LN, $185,900

5/8: Settle Excavating & Construction INC to Griffith, Charles and Wife; 2.44 acres located at 10168 Manchester DR, $360,000

5/9: M Corbin LLC to Levy, Suzanne and Other; 1.00 acre located at 6027 Sperryville Pike, $236,900

5/11: Durham, James K to Schultz, Heather Maria; 6.20 acres located at 11582 OBannons Mill RD, $156,000

5/11: Zielinski, Cathy M to Alloway, Lee C and Wife; 2.27 acres located at 17347 Hawthorne AVE, $500,000

5/12: Lewis, Jack A JR and Other to Petitt, Michael and Wife; 3.36 acres located near N Merrimac RD, $59,000

5/12: Enright, William T SR to Rowe, Marcelle and Husband; 5.01 acres located at 16048 Bellevue DR, $349,900

5/17: Toomey, Louann D and Other to Jenkins, Ricky A and Wife; 2.10 acres located at 15156 Alphin LN, $335,400

5/19: Vasant Investments LLC to Sona INC; 2.36 acres located at 10474 Quartz AVE, $85,000

5/22: Butler, Ralph R JR to Curtis, Carlton M and Wife; 3.50 acres located at 11291 Old Stillhouse RD, $180,000

5/22: Sona INC to Cornwell, Roy E and Wife; 2.36 acres located at 10474 Quartz AVE, $389,000

5/22: Boggs, Marjorie G and Other to Moore, Harry William and Wife; 27.79 acres located at 17492 Gore LN, $275,000

5/24: Covill, Caryn L to Duckworth, Lenny Lee and Wife; 2.25 acres located at 11101 Signal Hill RD, $265,000

5/26: Foundation Homes INC to Tolley, Ryan and Wife; 6.86 acres located at 10258 Sperryville Pike, $372,700

5/30: McEvoy, Patricia A to Robinson, Mark J; 12.39 acres located at 11102 Quiet Woods CT, $529,500

Stevensburg District

5/1: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; .97 acres located at 5062 North Ridge BLVD, $70,000

5/1: Reris, Robert and Wife to Bennett, Emerson B and Wife; .67 acres located at 14313 South Hall CT, $347,500

5/1: Childress, Steven Wade to Zupancic, Stacy Marie; 3.88 acres located at 19020 Edwards Shop RD, $285,000

5/2: NVR INC to Bonner, Zachary D and Other; 1.59 acres located at 15057 North Ridge BLVD, $388,810

5/4: NVR INC to Lorenzo, Neha Gupta and Other; .99 acres located at 15045 North Ridge BLVD, $309,850

5/8: Smith, Karen R and Other to Stallings, Jamie and Other; 1.85 acres located near MT Zion Church RD, $36,000

5/11: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; .95 acres located at 14807 Poplar Forest CT, $70,000

5/11: Shaw, Brian K and Wife to National Transfer Service LLC; 3.00 acres located at 24364 Eleys Ford RD, $245,500

5/12: Pardee & Curtin Realty LLC to Fincham, Tony; 8.67 acres located near Richards Ferry RD, $44,900

5/12: Davis, Robert to Rannebarger, James and Wife; 2.58 acres located at 21091 Seigen LN, $182,360

5/15: Eggbornsville Properties LLC to Barnes, Seth and Other; 5.70 acres located at 17062 Auburn RD, $339,500

5/15: NVR INC to Baacke, Sharon T and Other; .92 acres located at 15060 North Ridge BLVD, $427,565

5/15: Stewart, Peter to Lester, James B and Wife; .63 acres located at 14017 Belle AVE, $370,000

5/16: Treichler, Thomas E and Wife to Jacobus, David; 11.61 acres located at 22493 Bach BLVD, $335,000

5/18: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; .92 acres located at 14801 Poplar Forest CT, $70,000

5/22: NVR INC to Freiberg, Daniel and Other; 1.05 acres located at 15047 North Ridge BLVD, $377,604

5/22: NVR INC to Turner, Kevin and Other; 1.05 acres located at 15051 North Ridge BLVD, $344,600

5/24: Fieldstone Investors LLC to NVR INC; .95 acres located at 15029 North Ridge BLVD, $60,000

5/24: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; 1.37 acres located at 14806 Poplar Forest CT, $70,000

5/26: Levy, Cameron Scott to Hodge, Christina T and Other; 1.00 acre located at 12149 Rixeyville RD, $240,000

West Fairfax District

5/2: Jenkins, Medford L and Wife to Alewine, John D and Wife; .35 acres located at 109 Thornton CT, $215,000

5/3: Waltz, Timothy L and Wife to Gojmerac, Michael T and Other; .25 acres located at 664 Windermere DR, $303,900

5/5: Russell, Michael D and Other to Bonner, Danielle N and Other; Townhouse located at 613 Fourth ST, $139,000

5/9: Branch Banking and Trust Company to Halpert, Daniel; .10 acres located at 613 First ST, $134,400

5/9: High-Heeled Houses LLC to Halorday, Stephen; .30 acres located at 879 Woodcrest Loop, $375,000

5/12: Haralson, Royce to Thornhill, Cynthia K; .26 acres located at 1808 Stoneybrook LN, $270,000

5/12: Huggard, Thomas E and Wife to Spollen, Charlene M; .32 acres located at 501 S Blue Ridge AVE, $440,000

5/15: Dodson, Joshua and Wife to Borman, Jason S; .30 acres located at 848 N Aspen ST, $179,900

5/18: Nicholson, Daniel and Wife to Trexler, Brandon L; .32 acres located at 798 Prosperity RD, $235,000

5/22: Carithers, L W II and Wife to LIL Ragnar LLC; .17 acres located at 209 W Davis ST, $115,000

5/23: Lakeview HP LLC to NVR INC; .17 acres located at 830 Virginia AVE, $60,000

5/23: Middleburg Bank to Russell, Jon D and Other; 2.03 acres located at 405 Sperryville Pike, $321,000

5/30: Hawkins, Wade to Bales, John D and Other; .14 acres located at 688 Hunters RD, $292,800

5/31: Blake, Lawrence Elliott II to Walters, Thomas and Wife; .12 acres located at 631 Holly Crest DR, $300,000