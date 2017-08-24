June Real Estate transfers

Catalpa District

6/1: Payne, John L and Wife to Sipe, Justin R and Wife; 2.13 acres located at 15479 Marker LN, $260,000

6/15: Vital, David P and Others to Edmiston, James and Wife; .84 acres located at 12217 Randle LN, $149,000

6/19: Robinson, Peggy S to Triplett, Alverna L; 3.00 acres located at 10155 Fawn Grove LN, $224,828

6/19: Gnatt, Melanie to Davenport, Stephanie Ann; multiple parcels located near Waterford RD, $222,000

6/20: Van Nostrand, Gregory and Others to Divizo, Alexander J; 2.00 acres located at 13963 Eggbornsville RD, $217,000

6/22: Carter, Debra Ann to Settle Excavating & Construction INC; multiple parcels located near Sperryville Pike, $212,300

6/23: Minor, Craig M and Other to Mcallister, Robert and Other; 1.00 acre located at 13283 Alum Springs RD, $200,000

6/26: Bancala, Daria and Other to Bargas, Scott David and Wife; 6.18 acres located at 11241 Holland CT, $423,000

6/27: Holloway, David and Wife to Jenkins, Christopher Lloyd; 1.18 acres located at 12215 Sperryville Pike, $151,000

6/29: Robinson, Donald J and Wife to Ramos, Carlos Martin and Other; 1.00 acre located at 6088 Waterford RD, $274,000

6/30: Lyon, Deborah T to Sandlin, Ellen; 12.59 acres located at 14055 Lyons LN, $75,000

6/30: M D Russell Construction INC to Mullen, Travis P and Wife; 10.00 acres located near Chesterfield LN, $85,000

Catalpa Town District

6/5: Downs, Richard E and Wife to Murphy, Wilma; .29 acres located at 1412 Bishop CT, $250,000

6/14: Oliver, Susan Beasley to Taylor, Nicholas and Wife; .25 acres located at 905 Nottingham ST, $220,000

6/14: Klemann, Michael and Wife to Stidham, Christopher Daniel and Wife; .13 acres located at 1510 Addie LN, $225,000

6/30: Rhoades, John Zachary and Other to Fossen, Merle; .14 acres located at 898 Hilltop DR, $141,000

Cedar MTN District

6/2: Brent, Ernest E and Wife to Finks, Todd and Wife; 1.07 acres located at 7331 Greenwood LN, $112,000

6/2: Fuson, Ted W and Wife to Rosales, Jesus Ivan Sanchez and Other; 2.65 acres located at 11733 James Madison HWY, $359,000

6/2: Best Bilt Homes LLC to Mullins, Russell E JR; 6.47 acres located at 21195 Old Mill RD, $340,000

6/5: Taylor, Brian W and Others to Huges, William G JR and Wife; multiple parcels located near James Madison HWY, $255,900

6/6: Virginia Home Buyers LLC to Dombrowski, Diana Marie and Husband; .50 acres located at 9392 James Madison HWY, $183,000

6/7: Batiste, Doris S to Jefferson Homebuilders INC; 3.79 acres located near Whitestone CT, $55,000

6/7: Gayheart, M Andrew and Other to Esh, Al; 3.00 acres located near Old Mill RD, $50,000

6/7: Gayheart, M Andrew and Other to Sheehan, Colum; 3.11 acres located near Old Mill RD, $42,000

6/8: Willis, Sherry N to Williams, Antonio C and Other; .16 acres located at 12031 Live Oak DR, $342,500

6/9: Denison, Travis Lynn to Bush, Salem K and Wife; 1.00 acre located at 19187 Sycamore LN, $245,900

6/15: Tretick, Terry N JR and Others to Lillard, Sandra C; 2.02 acres located at 19320 Windsong CT, $341,800

6/21: Aston, Mary Ellen to Samuels, Jack and Other; multiple parcels located near Rapidan RD, $155,000

6/28: Leonard, Donald K and Wife to Corbin, Jason A and Wife; 1.74 acres located at 11437 Rotherwood DR, $342,900

6/29: Colon, Eli S and Wife to Jandhyala, Sairam N and Wife; .14 acres located at 12122 Majestic PL, $310,000

6/29: Dove Hill Estates LLC to Gilman, Michael J and Wife; 1.04 acres located near Blackbird Loop, $50,000

Cedar MTN Town District

6/5: Crickenberger, Travis L to McCammon, Kyle; Townhouse located at 704 Ripplebrook DR, $174,900

6/19: Unger, Michael J and Wife to Ramey, Steve Wiliam; .50 acres located at 221 Laurel ST, $237,500

6/26: Oliver, Kimberly K to Quntanilla, Ricardo A and Wife; .14 acres located at 140 King Edward CT, $298,800

6/30: Ulishney, Jessica and Other to Gibson, Christopher S; Townhouse located at 584 Cromwell CT, $158,100

East Fairfax District

6/2: Collaku, Angel and Wife to Vetere, Kelly Schaults and Other; Townhouse located at 2262 Blue Spruce DR, $210,000

6/2: Rollins, Todd E and Wife to Orchuk, Jeremy E and Other; .57 acres located at 15605 Great Bridge LN, $399,999

6/6: Highpoint HP LLC to NVR INC; .22 acres located at 2260 Walnut Branch DR, $56,500

6/7: Culpeper Presbyterian Church to Church Street LLC; .16 acres located at 122 E Stevens ST, $115,000

6/9: NVR INC to Ludtke, Stan and Other; .33 acres located at 605 Carriage CT, $314,900

6/13: Dennis, Jay and Wife to Rechberger, Ada Diane; .14 acres located at 1692 Knicely CT, $275,000

6/14: McCawley, Edward and Wife to Gaskins, William M; .26 acres located at 1576 Harrier LN, $255,000

6/16: Buser, Christine C to Newman, Carroll David JR and Wife; .14 acres located at 1934 Martina Way, $252,000

6/19: Highpoint HP LLC to NVR INC; multiple parcels located near Post Oak DR and Chestnut DR, $113,000

6/19: Huggard, Thomas E and Wife to Daniels, Charles Christopher and Other; .37 acres located at 709 E Piedmont ST, $250,000

6/19: Gary G Harvey & Associates INC to Welch, Amanda F and Husband; .30 acres located at 310 Chestnut DR, $269,000

6/21: Roberts, Ruth Fincham to Jenkins, Michael R; .30 acres located at 1105 Meander DR, $120,000

6/26: Weinhardt, Richard Francis Estate to Friedrichs, Thomas M and Wife; Townhouse located at 2046 Cotton Tail DR, $223,000

6/29: Highpoint HP LLC to NVR INC; multiple parcels located near Butternut LN and Post Oak DR, $113,000

6/30: Schick, Glenna Mary to Navarrete, Oscar O; .12 acres located at 2011 Silver Bell CT, $235,000

Jefferson District

6/1: Alger, Shelley to Oaxaca, Miguel and Other; 1.03 acres located at 5423 Jeffersonton RD, $199,900

6/2: Bejger, Gerald J and Other to West, Heath W and Wife; 3.74 acres located at 16308 Covey CIR, $407,500

6/8: Gearing, James V and Wife to Moore, Charles M and Wife; 10.99 acres located at 12541 Walnut Creek LN, $425,000

6/8: Caliber Homebuilders INC to Lowry, John C and Wife; 3.00 acres located at 3038 Colvin RD, $306,470

6/12: Federal National Mortgage Assoc to Rodriguez, Javier; 5.20 acres located at 7164 Rixeyville RD, $429,990

6/15: Gillian, William K and Others to JWBF LLC; .99 acres located at 7147 Rixeyville RD, $130,000

6/15: Bradley, Catherine H and Other to Askew, Cameron and Wife; 1.48 acres located at 6164 Jeffersonton RD, $276,250

6/16: Rosenberry, Ross R and Wife to Moroffko, Stephen David; 3.81 acres located at 4326 Lespedeza CT, $373,000

6/21: Schabel, Klaus D W and Wife to Villasenor, Jose Eriberto and Other; 1.06 acres located at 17126 Tattershall Way, $469,000

6/26: Reckefus, Scott and Wife to Peyton, Jeremy A and Wife; 2.72 acres located at 2395 Alamance DR, $399,900

6/26: Atkins Construction Group LLC to Agrati, Stephen P and Wife; property located in Rappahannock & Culpeper Counties near Priest LN, $81,507

6/27: Hughes, Nancy R to Bowen, Jack E JR and Wife; 21.70 acres located at 5167 Myers Mill RD, $583,000

6/28: Hurrell, Donna M and Husband to Waple, Aaron Michael; 3.98 acres located at 4299 Running Quail TRL, $345,000

6/29: Huff, John W and Wife to Brown, Michael T and Wife; 1.34 acres located at 2226 Somerset DR, $435,000

6/29: Romero, T Robert and Other to Magee, William and Other; multiple parcels located near Lee HWY, $449,950

6/30: Pfanock, David R JR and Other to Smock, Brandon M and Wife; 1.20 acres located at 4008 Stratford DR, $430,000

Salem District

6/1: Johnson, Mark A to High-Heeled Houses LLC; .93 acres located at 6265 Sperryville Pike, $110,000

6/5: Vasant Investment LLC to Sona INC; 2.11 acres located 10194 Quartz AVE, $85,000

6/5: Sona INC to Shifflett, Tyler J and Wife; 2.11 acres located at 10194 Quartz AVE, $409,501

6/5: Claus, Raymond N JR and Wife to Elbert, Steve J and Wife; 5.01 acres located at 8022 Griffinsburg RD, $542,000

6/7: Deutsche Bank National Trust to Michel, James C and Wife; 12.22 acres located at 18136 Albert DR, $292,899

6/12: Fincham, Barbara B to Gore, Brian C and Wife; multiple parcels located near Scotts Mill RD, $439,900

6/13: Griffith, Hugh and Wife to Nicholson, Edward and Wife; 1.66 acres located at 10244 Hummingbird TRL, $234,900

6/16: Kinkead, Stephen and Wife to Miller, Michael; 1.50 acres located at 10341 Lanes Farm LN, $345,000

6/16: Curtis, James R Estate to Payne, Darrell; 10.89 acres located at 7117 James Monroe HWY, $214,000

6/16: Kincheloe, Joseph C and Other to Karstetter, John H and Wife; 1.70 acres located at 17492 Lakemont DR, $215,000

6/19: Vasant Investment LLC to Sona INC; 2.04 acres located at 10300 Quartz AVE, $85,000

6/19: Williams, Thomas D JR and Wife to Rooney, Kathryn and Husband; 10.66 acres located at 12421 Semper FI DR, $459,900

6/20: Lambert, David O and Wife to Morey, Daniel P and Wife; 10.85 acres located at 11101 Quiet Woods CT, $394,500

6/20: Sona INC to Kiely, Daniel P and Wife; 2.04 acres located at 10300 Quarts AVE, $431,780

6/21: Torres, Matthew A and Wife to Clayton, Christopher Michael and Wife; 2.43 acres located at 6074 Boston Ridge CT, $424,900

6/22: Kincheloe, Joseph C and Other to Jefferson Homebuilders INC; multiple parcels located near Lakemont DR, $100,000

6/27: Kackle, Frank S and Wife to Elsert, Gregory M and Wife; 2.70 acres located at 18223 Monitor RD, $258,000

6/27: Real Estate Assets LLC to Brandon, Brian James and Wife; 5.21 acres located at 5876 Riverbend LN, $270,000

6/28: Thomas, Gloria Dodd to Lang, Jon-Michael and Others; 3.65 acres located at 13170 Will LN, $293,000

6/29: Lawson, Connie E Aylor to Bolt, Robin and Other; 6.00 acres located near Novum RD, $57,000

6/30: Gerstil, Hans to Pandolfi, Peter and Wife; 1.61 acres located at 11090 Mountain Run Lake RD, $380,000

6/30: Bowler, William H III to Johnson, Gary W and Wife; 5.00 acres located at 5160 Hunters Grove LN, $235,000

Stevensburg District

6/1: Fare, Ryan J to Hall, Linda L; 2.78 acres located at 29370 Eleys Ford RD, $245,000

6/5: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; .96 acres located at 14707 Gunston Hall PL, $70,000

6/6: Levesque, Pierre and Wife to Mora, Luis A and Other; 2.46 acres located at 24000 Batna RD, $314,500

6/7: Norwood, William Hyatt and Wife to Easterly, Britt E and Wife; 10.74 acres located AT 16484 Bradford RD, $515,000

6/8: Steele, J Douglas and Wife to Girard, Leslie Jane; .23 acres located near MT Zion RD, $2,300

6/8: Handlowich, Tracy N and Wife to Gold Dale Investments LLC; 3.96 acres located at 15155 Hugh LN, $142,500

6/9: Farmer Meadows Family LLC to Panjshari, Ahmad Z and Wife; multiple parcels located near Brandy RD, $685,000

6/9: NVR INC to Kemler, Cassandra D; .94 acres located at 14704 Gunston Hall PL, $458,885

6/12: Bache, Bryan K to Austin, Corey and Wife; .57 acres located at 19706 Mount Dumpling RD, $239,000

6/13: McKim, Mark A to Llynch, Jack and Wife; 22.01 acres located at 13242 Kavanaugh Meadows CIR, $850,000

6/13: NVR INC to Shumaker, Viki M; 1.23 acres located at 15059 North Ridge BLVD, $416,000

6/13: Rhodes, Barbara H to Griffith, Emilee M and Husband; 1.30 acres located at 12278 Robin RD, $415,000

6/14: Mize, Thomas E and Wife to Bush, Linnette L and Other; .62 acres located at 14003 Belle AVE, $350,000

6/15: Bird, Virginia Carroll to Pomerleau, Tracy L; multiple parcels located near Edwards Shop RD, $228,000

6/19: Morse, Sonya M to Low, Duncan K and Wife; 7.20 acres located at 14360 Temple LN, $550,000

6/20: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Shankle, Matthew Byron and Other; 1.26 acres located at 17047 Glenmore CT, $210,000

6/21: Madden, Thomas Obed III to H & T Land & Grain LLC; multiple parcels located near Maddens Tavern RD, $390,000

6/21: NVR INC to Chicas, Roger G and Other; .93 acres located at 14703 Gunston Hall PL, $393,149

6/22: Dalro to Marems LLC; 3.65 acres located near Bennett RD, $295,000

6/27: Andreucci, Eric and Wife to Emery, Timothy and Wife; 3.28 acres located at 11445 Byler LN, $372,000

6/29: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; .97 acres located at 15061 North Ridge BLVD, $70,000

6/29: NVR INC to Mauro, Christopher M and Wife; .98 acres located at 15063 North Ridge BLVD, $401,172

West Fairfax District

6/2: Rinehart, Christopher P and Wife to Martinez, Alfonso; .14 acres located at 1012 Riverdale CIR, $279,000

6/5: Shupp, Judy Taylor to Last Effort LLC; .30 acres located near Sperryville Pike, $29,000

6/9: Barker, David C and Wife to Miller, Kevin J; .26 acres located at 607 Holly Crest DR, $300,000

6/12: Brown, Angelique Q to Davila, Julio C and Wife; Townhouse located at 812 Gallows CT, $169,900

6/13: Walton, Kevin L and Other to Barker, David C and Other; .28 acres located at 574 Windermere DR, $309,000

6/13: Adams, Aaron and Wife to Arana, Angel Yzquierdo and Other; .33 acres located at 648 Windermere DR, $294,000

6/15: Talbott Farms LLC to Dennis, Jay E and Wife; Condo located at 828 Fairview Village CT, $169,000

6/15: Woods, Donald Ray II and Other to Escudero, Gustavo Robert; .28 acres located at 845 Autumn Ridge RD, $285,000

6/15: Combs, Frederick L and Other to Meekins, Alan D; .37 acres located at 200 Meadows CT, $359,900

6/20: Clark, Kelly K to Littlejohn, April L; Townhouse located at 848 Persimmon PL, $190,000

6/28: Seay, Brian Tilghman and Other to Kasianchuck, Oliver Andrade and Wife; .20 acres located at 608 Homeplace DR, $290,000

6/29: Martin, David A and Others to Peach Props LLC; .45 acres located at 1600 Stoneybrook LN, $325,000

6/30: Wilson, John and Other to Montes, Evelin Najarro and Others; Townhouse located at 824 Persimmon PL, $214,900