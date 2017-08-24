July Real Estate Transfers

Catalpa District

7/11: Whitesell, Juanita D to Wycoff, Christin N; 1.01 acres located at 13447 Bonnie CT, $243,000

7/13: Alexander, Bradley D and Wife to Rankin, Teresa F; 1.91 acres located at 5163 Old Post RD, $321,200

7/20: Scott, Erika Katharina to Stump, Brian C JR and Wife; 1.03 acres located at 12154 Dogwood LN, $245,000

Catalpa Town District

7/20: Lohr, Pamela S and Others to Reinholtz, Jeff; .24 acres located at 1105 Farley ST, $146,000

7/25: Pero, Mary Ann to Mullins, Windell L and Wife; .13 acres located at 1658 Sally Lou LN, $241,900

Cedar MTN District

7/13: Howell, Charles JR and Wife to Brads, Anthony S and Wife; 2.34 acres located at 19348 Clair Manor DR, $398,000

7/13: Kincheloe, Joseph C to Hovey, Randolph L JR and Wife; 10.00 acres located at 10032 Rumsey RD, $260,000

7/17: Trippi, Michael David and Wife to Shifflett, Eric Wade and Wife; 1.74 acres located at 7279 Crockett AVE, $260,000

7/18: Ulloa, Nelson M and Other to Olaniyi, Michael and Wife; .22 acres located at 11933 Field Stone BLVD, $314,000

7/19: Bondurant, James Carl and Other to Jenkins, Michael R; 21.79 acres located near Spring Creek DR, $199,100

7/21: Gill, Richard A SR to Kelly, Justin M; 1.84 acres located at 24208 Cedar Ridge RD, $130,000

7/25: Pickerel, M Kirk and Others to Coffelt, Richard H and Wife; 1.08 acres located at 19321 Old Orange RD, $325,000

7/27: Humphreys, Wayne I to Berkeley, Christine D; 28.12 acres located at 10551 Willis RD; $665,000

7/27: Krosschell, David L and Wife to Edwards, Sharon and Other; 5.87 acres located at 14027 Cedar Run RD, $532,000

7/28: Trigon Homes INC to Summerscales, Shaun D and Wife; 1.27 acres located at 9441 Blackbird Loop, $415,446

7/28: Fischer, Robert David and Wife to Judd, Jere B and Wife; .15 acres located at 18109 Scenic Creek LN, $299,900

Cedar MTN Town District

7/28: Mazanares, David D and Wife to Ellis, Kimberly Rae; .12 acres located 127 Queen Victoria ST, $283,000

7/31: Summerscales, Shaun D and Other to Gundros, Marcus and Wife; .12 acres located at 108 King Edward CT, $298,000

East Fairfax District

7/6: Lee, Chad Alan and Other to Cajigas, Axel Omar Lopez and Wife; .17 acres located at 1772 Finley DR, $254,900

7/10: Highpoint HP LLC to NVR INC; .33 acres located near Tulip Poplar DR, $56,500

7/11: Stump, Shara and Husband to Bailey, Michael Bruce and Other; .13 acres located at 1909 Juniper DR, $340,000

7/12: Peters, Barbara S to Richards, W Stanbury; .24 acres located at 810 Fairfax ST, $45,000

7/17: Jenkins, Michael R to Butler, Melody; .30 acres located at 1105 Meander DR, $125,000

7/17: Highpoint HP LLC to NVR INC; multiple parcels located near Crepe Myrtle LN, $217,000

7/19: Smith, James W JR and Wife to Purdy, Glenn J and Wife; Townhouse located at 1985 Crepe Myrtle LN, $237,000

7/20: Wiltshire, Richard B and Other to Glascock, Pamela S; .18 acres located at 214 E Spencer ST, $237,000

7/24: Highpoint HP LLC to NVR INC; .29 acres located near Post Oak DR, $56,500

7/25: Arteaga, Javier Jose Gonzalez to Brennan, James J; .23 acres located at 2223 Cottonwood LN, $310,000

7/26: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Kipps, Walter and Other; Townhouse located at 2256 Forsythia DR, $200,000

7/27: Estrada, Mynor J to Sadaqa, Fadi and Other; .11 acres located at 1979 Cranberry LN, $238,000

7/31: Culpeper Land Investments LLC to Bernal, Rosa L; .15 acres located at 1816 Belle AVE, $283,000

Jefferson District

7/5: Shaw, Margaret Ann to Holgerson, Constance S and Other; 3.62 acres located at 16261 Quail Ridge DR, $375,000

7/5: O’Kane, Robyn Lee to Nardi, Gwen A; 10.10 acres located at 14477 Settle DR, $442,000

7/6: Curry, Virginia L to Rivas, Jimmy Misael; 1.87 acres located at 17195 Lee HWY, $295,000

7/6: Stamper, Jason L to Gracie Lou LLC; 3.42 acres located at 3045 Colvin RD, $290,000

7/7: Vang, Donald to Loch, Brian S and Other; 10.22 acres located at 19065 Cottage Hill LN, $455,000

7/10: Bailey, Michael and Wife to Montana, Nichol and Other; 1.74 acres located at 17111 Tattershall Way, $474,900

7/11: Parker, Jo Anne B to Neill, Michael R and Wife; 1.38 acres located at 304 Glenn Mill LN, $139,000

7/13: Colonial Ice Cream CO INC to Stenhdm, Bryce and Wife; 1.00 acre located at 15502 Waterloo RD, $389,000

7/13: Ciaccio, Andrew to Lamczyk, Nicholas J; .63 acres located at 10016 Rixeyville RD, $245,000

7/14: Boyce-Garrison Properties LLC to Gourley, Sandra; 3.01 acres located at 15189 Lee HWY, $349,000

7/18: Shumaker, Viki M to Ayers, Shane J and Wife; 3.54 acres located at 1034 Old Bridge RD, $430,000

7/18: Buzzo, Thomas A and Wife to McClung, Robert L and Wife; 10.43 acres located at 12724 Chestnut LN, $310,200

7/18: Pietsch, Juergen and Wife to Cabrin, Casey; 1.01 acres located at 2357 Brighton PL, $397,000

7/20: Baldonado, Alberto Bento and Wife to Scales, Trevor and Wife; 1.11 acres located at 15463 Quail Ridge DR, $399,000

7/21: Pugh, Bobby D to Marshall, Paul B; 4.17 acres located at 6245 Old Glory LN, $289,900

7/24: Westco Builders INC to Owens, Roland T and Wife; 12 acres located near Walnut Creek RD, $130,000

7/25: Shephard, James T and Other to Kulifay, Reena A; 1.13 acres located at 7264 Deer View TRL, $288,000

7/26: Romero, T Robert and Other to Hartz, Bruce L; 10.00 acres located near Riley RD, $129,000

7/27: Kibler, Steven E and Wife to Trout, Theodore Michael; 1.01 acres located at 3461 Stratford DR, $444,000

Salem District

7/5: Aspray, John J to Gravett, Taryn and Other; 5.00 acres located at 16468 Wayland RD, $372,000

7/6: Moon, Michael and Other to Fischer, John David III and Wife; 1.91 acres located at 8124 Tinsley PL, $380,000

7/7: Sudduth, Naomi R Wilson and Other to Houska, Nate J; 5.00 acres located at 14024 Major Brown DR, $195,000

7/11: Hellwig, Frank J and Wife to Lee, Chad A and Wife; 5.40 acres located at 18065 Chris Crossing, $285,000

7/11: Wallace, Thomas Edward and Wife to Phillips, Jennifer S and Other; 5.00 acres located at 10423 Settletown PL, $319,000

7/13: Jenkins, Michael Lee and Wife to Moore, Richard R and Wife; 2.941 acres located at 10441 Lanes Farm LN, $426,500

7/20: Dwyer, Richard H to Arthurs, Brandon T; 1.16 acres located at 10318 Lanes Farm LN, $239,900

7/24: Martin, William Kermit Estate to Newman Investments LLC; 1.00 acre located at 7349 Ryan CT, $165,000

7/24: Skipper, Patricia M to Grimsley, Shannon L and Wife; property located in Culpeper and Rappahannock Counties, $234,000

7/26: Pearce, David E and Wife to Bailey, Carey Michael and Other; 3.00 acres located at 15533 Laurel Springs RD, $449,900

7/28: White, Joel to Kubricki, Joseph J and Other; 3.00 acres located at 15379 Reva RD, $303,000

7/28: Lynch, John P SR and Other to Chapman, Roger and Wife; 11.33 acres located at 17233 Whisper Hill RD, $175,000

7/31: MD Russell Construction INC to Kinkead, Stephen L and Wife; 10.22 acres located at 14370 Jenkins Ridge RD, $415,000

Stevensburg District

7/5: Pioneer Special Assets LLC to Stevens, Brandon L and Wife; 1.15 acres located at 24001 Batna RD, $250,000

7/6: NAW Properties LLC to Gardner, Christopher Scott SR and Wife; 10.00 acres located at 15475 Stevensburg RD, $58,000

7/10: North Ridge Land LLC to NVR INC; 2.38 acres located at 15065 North Ridge BLVD, $70,000

7/10: Goula, Steven P and Wife to Gonzalez, Cecilio G; 4.02 acres located near Berry Hill RD, $60,000

7/10: Dinkins, Ernest and Wife to Vazquez Alfaro, Hector Manuel and Wife; 6.27 acres located near Blackjack RD, $20,000

7/12: Crowley, Richard E and Wife to Herr, Shawn Michael and Wife; .83 acres located at 13108 Belle Grove CT, $439,900

7/14: J B C Developers INC to Ahearn, Jennifer Lynn and Other; 10.22 acres located near Brenridge DR, $70,000

7/18: Starr, Lowell E and Wife to Rapidan Meadows LLC; 10.04 acres located at 2436 Oak Meadow LN, $697,000

7/18: National Transfer Services LLC to McCourt, Travis P; 3.00 acres located at 24364 Eleys Ford RD, $250,000

7/18: Sayre, Robert W IV and Wife to Alfieri, Christopher J; 2.03 acres located at 13924 Ridgelea AVE, $349,000

7/20: Gay, Patricia Lynn to Nicol, Bryce D and Wife; .65 acres located at 14012 Belle AVE, $348,000

7/24: Glascock, Edward W and Wife to Updike, David H and Wife; 2.18 acres located at 12193 MT Zion Church RD, $389,000

7/25: Wormley, Harvey E and Others to Heflin, Clarence L and Wife; multiple parcels located near Raccoon Ford RD, $285,700

7/26: Cox, Demetrius and Wife to Carter, David Hurst JR; 5.26 acres located at 25006 Eleys Ford RD, $550,000

7/27: Farzad, Nasser and Other to Friedman, Barbara Jean; multiple parcels located near Grovespring RD, $355,000

7/31: Church, Anthony A to Bowler, William H III and Wife; 4.77 acres located at 15543 Bleak Hill RD, $339,900

West Fairfax District

7/5: Flamengo, Nicholas A and Other to Herrema, Joan F; .39 acres located at 1134 Oaklawn DR, $320,000

7/5: Fischer, John D III and Wife to Viar, Justin; Townhouse located at 1042 Longview LN, $219,900

7/5: Mullen, Travis P to Narvaez, Giovanna E and Others; .25 acres located at 871 Woodcrest Loop, $385,000

7/5: Carpenter, Jesse Boyd III and Other to DeJarnette, William E and Wife; .38 acres located at 1125 Oaklawn DR, $230,000

7/7: Swope, Larry L and Other to Johnson, Andre R; .28 acres located at 881 Ambleside DR, $353,000

7/10: Barkley, Julie A to Wilson, Andrew Matthew and Wife; .14 acres located at 559 Hunters RD, $316,000

7/10: Wyckoff, Christin N to Halpert, Daniel E; Townhouse located at 924 Persimmon PL, $188,000

7/11: Ellis, Dominic to Heaney, Shelley M and Other; Townhouse Located at 979 Longview LN, $192,000

7/11: Mahoney, Patrick and Wife to Barkley, Gary S JR and Wife; Townhouse located at 936 Persimmon PL, $213,000

7/12: Litchka, Joseph and Other to Flores, William; .23 acres located at 823 Autumn Ridge RD, $299,990

7/12: Liberti, Anthony V and Wife to Homes, Tonya J; .19 acres located at 602 Pelhams Reach DR, $299,900

7/14: Hooff, Dorothy C to Kube, Dana L; .20 acres located at 831 Mulberry LN, $243,600

7/14: Lohmeyer, Ruth A to Lambert, David O and Wife; .22 acres located at 1157 Virginia AVE, $324,500

7/18: Dodson, Kayla to Umeres, Raul Velarde-Alvarez and Wife; Townhouse located at 787 Dove LN, $215,000

7/18: Stephenson, Fred T and Other to Ulloa, Nelson M and Other; .27 acres located at 1112 Virginia AVE, $285,000

7/20: Buecheler, George E and Wife to Mulberry LLC; .16 acres located at 840 Mulberry LN, $232,000

7/26: Robbins, Jennifer to Jenkins, Sherri L; .40 acres located at 817 Virginia AVE, $353,000

7/27: Kubricki, Joseph J to Ramirez, Fabian and Wife; Townhouse located at 1018 Longview LN, $208,000

7/27: Mize, Janet J to Pero, Maryann; .23 acres located at 916 Augustine DR, $303,000

7/31: Vegosen, Peggy N and Other to Rayford, Shalece; Townhouse located at 1031 Longview LN, $215,000

7/31: US Bank National Assoc to Lopez, Ennio De Jesus and Other; .12 acres located at 793 Holly Leaf RD, $233,900

7/31: Campbell, Michael C and Wife to Cubias, Jossue and Other; .13 acres located at 901 Fairtree LN, $275,000