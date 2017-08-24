Hello Mr. Washington

Travelers driving southbound down Main Street in Culpeper are surveyed by a young George Washington. Part of the Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program, a partnership between Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. and

The Arts A’loft, the mural was painted by Tom and Kerrie Mullany of Mullany Art Studios. It depicts a 17-year-old George Washington, who surveyed Culpeper County in 1749 for the College of William & Mary.