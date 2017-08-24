Camp Fantastic brightens child patients’ day

Trevor Swann, of King George, pointed down at his friends 65 feet below – he was on top of the world.

In a bucket operated by a member of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Swann and his brother Hunter enjoyed the sights of Camp Fantastic Aug. 9.

The annual event, sponsored by the Culpeper Rotary Club, is held at the 28-acre Southwind Farm in White Shop owned by Kacey and Marshall Jenkins.

Camp Fantastic, operated by Winchester-based Special Love, is a week-long camping program offering classes, themed adventures, campfires and other activities, all conducted under the watchful eyes of trained medical staff and camp counselors, some of them former campers.

Last week children from all over enjoyed the sights and sounds of Culpeper County, holding goats, playing soccer, riding in a dune buggy provided by the Culpeper Town Police Department and flying remote control planes with the Culpeper Model Barnstormers.

It’s a memory they will cherish for the rest of their lives.