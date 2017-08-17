Why Military Experience Matters

Delegate Nick Freitas of our Virginia 30th House District has served his country in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and as a Special Forces Green Beret during two combat tours in Iraq. His opponent has no such experience. Why does that comparison matter?

The answer can be found in so many different qualities of character such as leadership, honor, integrity, courage, responsibility and dependability to name only a few. Those with successful military experience like Nick Freitas have such qualities in spades. Those who don’t…well, not so much.

But there’s an additional bonus in having a decorated veteran such as Nick Freitas as our Delegate. The 30th House District has many veterans of many different services and age groups. Nick understands the unique issues facing those veterans who have served their country and is determined to help provide them the assistance they may need.

Nick’s record on veteran’s issues in Virginia has been outstanding. The very first bill he passed through the House of Delegates was legislation to reform the membership of the Veterans Services Foundation to ensure a balanced representation among the officer and enlisted ranks of the armed forces. Nick has also co-patroned and voted for legislation to construct two new Veterans Care Centers in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads…without increasing taxes or increasing the state debt. And Nick co-patroned and voted for legislation to update the purposes of the Virginia Veteran and Family Support program to “refer veterans to mental health, physical rehabilitation, and other services.”

Nick also has a record of championing Veteran’s Issues in education, and he plans on continuing this outstanding legislative record next session by carrying legislation that ensures Virginia veterans receive proper accreditation and credentialing for their military service and experience to help facilitate their reentry into the economy’s work force.

So you see…the comparison between Nick Freitas’ extensive military experience and his opponent’s lack of such experience matters a great deal to the citizens of Virginia’s 30th House District.

Lt. Col. Al Aitken, USMC (Retired)

