CAYA to open recovery center in Warrenton

Moira Satre knows all too well the pain of losing a loved one to a heroin overdose.

Her son Bobby, 31, died from an overdose in April 2015. Shortly after, she decided to fight back against the heroin epidemic by forming the Come As You Are Foundation, working to provide support and treatment to those struggling with addiction and to help raise awareness through education and prevention programs.

In just its second year, CAYA recently made impressive strides in helping fight the addiction battle – by planning to open a recovery center at 30 John Marshall Street in Warrenton in the next few weeks.

Satre said the treatment facility came about as a partnership with the McShinn Foundation, based in Richmond.

The center will offer recovery classes and in the future she hopes will include a 14-bed treatment facility.

“It helps quite a bit,” Satre said about the new facility. “We were limited in the amount of services and when people came to get treatments they had to travel away from our community. This will give them some treatment in our area.”

Satre’s son Bobby, would have benefitted from the treatment.

An addict who battled the disease for 13 years, Bobby had recently landed a good job prior to his death and his family was shocked when it occurred.

“It it could happen to our family, it could happen to anyone,” Satre, a nurse, said. “I was very much involved with my children, we were very much part of their lives. We’re a middle class family, we were very present in our children’s lives. It can happen to anybody.”

Satre said she now realizes how much of a struggle it was for her son and for other addicts. She hopes that the new facility will help make it easier to seek treatment and counseling.

“They lose hope,” Satre said of an addict’s mindset. “They come out of treatment, or jail and people have this preconceived notion – an idea of what an addict is. It’s a stigma that’s attached to it and how does someone break the cycle of addiction because society doesn’t give them a chance?”

Chris Connell, a McShinn employee, will serve as the manager of the facility.

A native of Fauquier, her daughter overdosed in the county a couple of years ago and she was drawn to help find resources. She said that most people would say to go to the Boxwood Recovery Center, but it was often full.

The new facility in Warrenton will help keep addicts on the right path to recovery.

“It’s a safe place for people to continue their recovery,” she said.

She said it’s new for McShinn to branch out, but they were aware of the epidemic in the region and decided to help. They met with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and started a jail recovery program April 24.

“We started the re-entry program and it’s just moved along from there,” Connell said. “The resources in the Rappahannock Region are limited.”

She said that eventually, possibly within a couple of months, the facility hopes to offer a 28-day recovery program before being referred to Richmond for sober living.

Satre said CAYA will have an office in the facility and counseling will be offered there, as well as help in assimilating back into the workforce.

The partnership between CAYA and McShinn came about after McShinn learned about CAYA’s mission and reached out.

“This is a great opportunity for us,” Satre said. “It’s a great way for the business community to see where the funds are going to help battle addiction in our community.”

CAYA’s second annual 5K run, being held Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville, is one of the main ways the organization has been raising funds. Since organizing in 2016 and partnering with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, CAYA has already raised $25,000.

“The walk funds everything, all funds we raise will support all programs,” Satre said. “We want to provide a place where everyone can go to get help. We want to provide support so someone can overcome drug addiction.”

Registration for the 5K is until Sept. 14 and costs $25, or $30 for the day of. T-shirts are guaranteed only to those who pre-register. Awards will be given to the top overall male & female runners as well as to the top two male & female runners in each age category.

Box:

Want to race?

What: CAYA 5K

When: Sept. 23, 9 a.m.

Where: Verdun Adventure Bound

Registration: $25 until Sept. 14, $30 day of race, mail payment to P.O. Box 3457, Warrenton, VA 20188.