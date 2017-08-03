Windmore Foundation for the Arts publishes new book

By Fran Cecere

Windmore Foundation has served the Rappahannock/Rapidan area for 30 years. The mission of Windmore is to promote the visual, literary, and performing arts through awareness, participation, and education. Many fun-filled events are taking place to highlight the 30th anniversary.

To kick off the literary portion of the celebration, the writers from the Pen-to-Paper program of Windmore contributed to an anthology. The new book, In Other Words, is the fifth anthology published by the organization. Twenty-one authors contributed their humorous or poignant short stories, memoirs, and poetry. Some of the writers have published books and some are displaying their talents for the first time. In this book the subjects of love, sorrow, friendship, and inspiration are presented in true stories about animals, family events, and holidays. Fiction and futuristic works are entertaining, humorous, or mysterious.

Several people were instrumental in publishing this book. The editing team consisted of: Aaron Barlow, Caryn Moya Block, Fran Cecere, Dawn Latham, Cindy Grotz, Rose Lyn Jacob, Gary Misch, Carolyn Osborne, and Ann Rezelman. Black and white photographs submitted by Les Walters, Gary Misch, Fran Cecere, and Caryn Moya Block were used to illustrate some of the stories in the book.

Caryn Block has published twenty-one books. When asked why she writes, she said, “I have always loved books, but initially I met some challenges learning to read. Then my mother introduced me to Nancy Drew and there was no stopping me. I have wanted to write since high school, but I received some negative comments from a college professor and did not feel talented enough to write. Then I joined the Pen-to-Paper group and they gave me so much support and encouragement. I published my first book on January 1, 2012.”

Gail Matthews is a first time author. When asked why she chose to publish her two stories in the new anthology, she said, “I found the group to be so supportive when I read my stories at the meetings. They gave good feedback so I made some changes and submitted them for the anthology. The group is so inspiring.”

The writers’ group, Pen-to-Paper, meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Culpeper County Library at 10 am and 5 pm. All ages and levels of writing ability are welcome to attend any of the meetings.

Windmore writers are excited to present a teaching day entitled: “Self-Publishing 101: You Wrote It, Now What?” This program will be presented on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 10am to 3pm at the Culpeper Baptist Church in room 313. Writers of all ages are invited. The cost is $25 for Windmore members or $35 for non-members. Lunch and handouts are included. Expert authors will address writing tips, editing, formatting, illustrations, self-publishing suggestions, promotion, and much more. Pre-registration is required.

Copies of In Other Words are available in paperback or e-book on Amazon. com. For more information about Windmore events, the book, or registering for the teaching day, visit www.windmorefoundation.org or call 540-825-2890.