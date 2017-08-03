Culpeper receives Virginia Main Street Merit Award

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. was presented with a Virginia Main Street Merit Award for Best Downtown Public Improvement Project July 12 for their E. B. Wood Community Park project at the Virginia Main Street Downtown Intersections workshop in Winchester, Virginia.

“Our Virginia Main Street communities are truly making a difference in our beautiful downtown districts,” said DHCD Director Bill Shelton. ”In the last five years, designated Main Street communities have sparked more than $186 million in private investment in their districts, and as a result, there has been a net collective gain of 4,600 jobs across our Main Street downtown districts.”

This award is given to the municipality or Main Street organization that has designed and implemented attractive and sympathetic improvements to improve the built environment within a Virginia Main Street Program area.

Through partnerships, donations, many volunteer hours, and a Virginia Main Street Downtown Improvement Grant, the E. B. Wood Community Park was completed and opened to the public on September 30, 2016. The park remediated a vacant lot created from the loss of a building due to the 2011 earthquake. The Park now serves as a valuable contribution to the character and image of downtown.

“We are honored to receive such an award for the work that this community has put forth. Partnership with the Wood family, volunteers, local businesses, and generous donors has created yet another vibrant gathering space for Downtown Culpeper,” said CRI Board President, Jonathan Krawchuk. “This award, coupled with the constant community use of what was once a dilapidated empty lot, is a perfect example of what we can achieve with CRI, the town of Culpeper and the Culpeper community working together.”

“Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. has amazing volunteers, donors, and community partners. We thank them for making this project possible. The E. B. Wood Community Park has removed blight and provided a destination in its place by creating an appealing environment for all to enjoy in the heart of Culpeper downtown,” said CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins.

The Virginia Main Street program, managed by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), provides assistance and training to help communities increase the economic vitality of their downtown commercial districts. Virginia Main Street uses the National Main Street model to help communities revitalize their downtowns by focusing on their unique heritage and attributes. The program helps communities implement a comprehensive revitalization strategy that creates economic growth and pride in downtowns.

For more information about the Virginia Main Street program, call (804) 371-7030 or visit www.dhcd.virginia.gov/MainStreet.

For more information about Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., call (540) 825-4416 or visit www.culpeperdowntown.com.