Culpeper man arrested for vehicle tampering

A Culpeper man was arrested Wednesday after an alert citizen observed him tampering with vehicles.

Around 10 a.m. on July 19, 2017, Culpeper Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen who observed a male subject looking into vehicles near the Culpeper Baptist Church.

Upon arrival in the area, Sgt. Norma McGuckin and Master Police Officer Mike Grant spotted the subject described sitting in a vehicle and attempted to speak with him. The subject then saw the officers approaching and fled on foot towards Main Street.

Additional officers responded and the subject was apprehended just a few blocks away after a short foot pursuit.

Culpeper Police Department arrested Zackery A. Penn, 24, of Culpeper and charged him with 2 counts of vehicle tampering. Penn was also charged with obstruction of justice.

“Today an alert citizen helped our agency apprehend a suspect involved in multiple vehicle tampering incidents. Without this alert citizen we may have had additional vehicles tampered with today.” Chief Jenkins reminded citizens, “No suspicious activity or information is too small. The information you provide could help our officers solve a major case.”