Culpeper man arrested for robbery

A Culpeper man was arrested for robbery early Wednesday.

On July 19, 2017 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Culpeper Police Department was notified by a female victim that she had been robbed near Ann Wingfield Apartments. The victim reported that cash was taken from her during the robbery. The suspect then fled the area in a vehicle. The victim provided responding officers with the description of the suspect and vehicle.

Shortly after the information was broadcasted, Master Police Officer Eric Grant spotted the suspect vehicle on Aberdeen Drive. As Master Police Officer Grant attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Additional officers responded to the area to search for the suspect. A K-9 unit with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office was requested and responded to assist with tracking the suspect.

The suspect was tracked to a residence in the 1800-block of Soho Court. Officers determined that the suspect was within this residence. Officers established a perimeter and then were able to search the residence with consent from the homeowner. The robbery suspect was located hiding in an upstairs closet hiding under clothing. The suspect was taken into custody during this time.

Culpeper Police Department charged Orlando A. Braithwaite, 25, of Culpeper with robbery, enter property to damage, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest. Braithwaite is being held in the Culpeper County Jail on these charges.

“We would like to thank the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending this suspect. We are happy that nobody was injured and that the suspect was apprehended on these serious charges” stated Chief Chris Jenkins.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Andrew Terrill at 540-829-5521. Callers can also call anonymously to CrimeSolvers at 540-727-0300 regarding this incident.