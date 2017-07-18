CCSO involved in deadly shooting

The Virginia State Police are handling a deadly shooting investigation that involved Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday evening.

Shortly before 10 p.m., July 17, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a domestic assault at a local residence and was told that the suspect, Eric Wesley Clark, 43, of Culpeper, had left the residence. A description of his vehicle was broadcast to area law enforcement.

At approximately 11 p.m., a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the suspect vehicle near the Town of Culpeper. The Sheriff’s Deputy activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Clark refused to stop for the Deputy and a pursuit was initiated. Two additional Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to assist with the pursuit that ended several minutes later once the suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Route 522 and Griffinsburg Road.

During the subsequent encounter between Clark and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Clark was shot. Clark died at the scene and his shotgun was recovered at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation at this time.

“I’m so grateful that our deputies are safe. I’m deeply saddened by what they were forced to do and pray for comfort for everyone affected by this incident,” said Sheriff Scott Jenkins.

The deputies are now on modified duty until the investigation is complete. No names will not be released at this time.