Novant Health UVA Health System Names Margaret “Maggie” Gill Chief Executive Officer

Maggie Gill has been named the chief executive officer of Novant Health UVA Health System.

“As we move into the second year as a system, there is an opportunity to look forward and position ourselves for the future needs of our community,” said Michael Hoover, chairman of the Novant Health UVA Health System board of trustees. “Over the last 18 months, we have created a strong foundation for Novant Health UVA Health System. Maggie Gill will build on this foundation to meet the growing needs of our communities as we deliver on our vision and mission.”

Gill comes to Novant Health UVA from Memorial Health (Memorial) in Savannah, Georgia where she served as president and CEO since 2011. She joined Memorial in 2004 as vice president of finance and managed care and became Memorial’s chief operating officer in 2005. Prior to working at Memorial, Maggie was chief financial officer at several hospitals in the Tenet Healthcare South Florida region.

As CEO, Maggie expanded the on-campus medical school and physician residency programs, in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine, to improve the region’s medical education opportunities. She partnered with physicians to grow Memorial’s clinical services, including trauma, specialized surgery, heart and vascular, and oncology. She also executed a $140 million capital plan that included a children’s hospital and the implementation of Epic. In 2016, Becker’s Hospital Review named Gill one of its “135 Nonprofit Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know,” as well as one of “130 Women Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know.”

“I am thrilled to join Novant Health UVA Health System,” said Gill. “Novant Health’s well-known reputation for a remarkable patient experience coupled with UVA Health System’s strong reputation in academic medicine makes the joint operating company a perfect win for Northern Virginians. Together, we will meet the needs of our communities, one patient at a time.”