Restaurant of the week: Moving Meadows Farm

Photo by Ian Chini

fresh like at grandma’s house: Wally Hudson always had a dream of opening his own business. After working 15 years as a software consultant, he realized it. Moving Meadows Farm opened at 254 E. Davis St. in November 2013 and has quickly become a fixture of the Davis Street culture. Known for their delightful baked goods and grass-fed beef products, Hudson and his family welcome each visitor with a warm smile and courteous service. “We have an emphasis on farm to table, and we try to go out of our way to make people feel good,” Hudson said. Grilling grass fed beef burgers outside on July 4, Hudson stressed that getting to know their neighbors was one of the top priorities at Moving Meadows. “When people come in we are interested in them as much as they are interested in our products,” he said. “We try to be a good friend. If someone needs to talk, we let them talk.” They might have trouble talking if they are nibbling on one of the delectable baked goods offered at the store. Hudson said the cinnamon buns are the number one seller. All of the baked goods are made from scratch, just like your grandma or great grandmother would create. Moving Meadows uses no corn syrup, no growth hormones or other non-organic material. After leaving the software consulting business, Hudson opened the farm and for the first three years the family sold their wares at the Culpeper Renaissance Inc. Downtown Farmer’s Market. The store still has a close connection with the market, as they are set up right beside it on Saturdays. “Saturdays are by far our busiest day,” Hudson said. They’ve also started supplying businesses, including Sperryville Trading and North Cove Cafe Food Truck out of Madison. Besides bread, they sell grass fed beef, goat and pasture raised chickens and turkeys along with eggs. Most of all, Hudson said, they just want to meet their neighbors.

Moving Meadows Farms is located at 254 E. Davis Street, Culpeper. They can be reached at

540-319-5862. Their hours are Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.