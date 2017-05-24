Culpeper Times promotes Spargur and Say

Rappahannock Media’s Piedmont Publishing Group, parent company of the Culpeper Times, last week made changes to its organizational structure, promoting two local leaders.

Tom Spargur was named Publisher/Group Sales Director of the Culpeper Times, while Jeff Say was named Editor of the paper.

Jim Kelly was named Sales Director, Media Operations of Piedmont Publishing’s magazine group based in Warrenton. Kelly will oversee the sales operations of the Piedmont Virginian Magazine and the Warrenton, Broad Run and Haymarket Lifestyle magazines and their associated digital sites.

Piedmont Publishing Group owns the Rappahannock News, the Culpeper Times, the Piedmont Virginian Magazine and the Warrenton, Broad Run and Haymarket Lifestyle magazines.

Spargur has been working for the company as group sales director and was named Publisher for the Culpeper Times and will remain group sales director for the newspaper division.

Say has been with the Culpeper Times since 2015, serving as graphic designer. He has previously worked in the community as a Community Editor and Sports Editor of the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

“The heart of being a truly local news organization is dedicated local leadership. Tom and Jeff have demonstrated their engagement with and commitment to the Culpeper community for years,” said Dennis Brack, president of the Culpeper Times parent company. “We’re pleased to elevate two great leaders.”

Under the new leadership, the Times and the magazines will be focusing on continuing the core values of community journalism while helping translate the medium to a more digitally-centered lifestyle.

“We’re committed to an enhanced digital report to complement what is already the most robust print newspaper in the community,” Brack said. “On that front, we plan to continue to add more local features and sections.”