What’s up with Wednesdays

The Culpeper Times goes to the printer sometime on Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday morning, you’ll see it appear at more than 300 locations in racks throughout the county and town. You’ll also find us online.

We thought we’d give you a little preview of what’s coming up in the week ahead. You can find all the details by picking up a copy of the paper May 18 or checking back with us online.

Thursday, May 18, is the beginning of CRI’s Third Thursday Concert Series. A Virginia Beach group, J and the Band, will be playing down at The Depot. Weather promises to be good…hot actually. Great family fun, good food and the music will get you moving.

Culpeper Farmers Market is in full swing. Remember that it’s open from 7:30 a.m. until noon every Saturday near The Depot. While you’re in town, you may want to check out Charlotte, a new dress shop, at 102 N. Main.

Gaining in popularity with each year, Aging Together’s Senior Prom is Saturday, May 20, at the Culpeper Christian School. It’s a Hawaiian theme.

Pepperberries owner Sharon Clark has partnered with several organizations to present Open Minds: Talking about Mental Health and Addiction. It will be held Tuesday, May 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center. She’s shown here along with Dr. Karyn O’Brien, a clinical psychologist, who will be the keynote speaker.

And then it’s carnival and parade time. The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department hosts the Fireman’s Parade next Thursday, May 25, but the carnival starts the day before. Friday, May 19, is the last day for parade entries so let them know if you want to march on Main Street.

It’s all good and it’s all Culpeper. Happy reading!