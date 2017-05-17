School news

New personnel

Culpeper County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads welcomed two new administrators at Monday evening’s School Board meeting.

Director of Human Resources Michelle Metzgar introduced Daniel Soderholm who will be the next principal at Culpeper County High School. Soderholm has been principal since 2012 at Windsor High School in Isle of Wight County where he also served as an assistant principal, athletic director and social studies teacher. He is currently working on a Doctor of Philosophy degree at Old Dominion University. He has a Master of Education from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University. Soderholm, his wife Brooke and their four children are excited for this new opportunity.

Carlos Seward will be joining Eastern View High School as an assistant principal. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Norfolk State and a master’s degree from Hampton University. Most recently, Seward has been serving as Dean of Students at George Washington Middle School in Alexandria, Virginia. Prior to this position, he was a social studies teacher in the Virginia Beach and Henrico areas. Seward, his wife Yolande and their children, Elexus (16) and Cameron (3) will be coming to Culpeper this summer.

North to seek re-election

Currently serving as the Vice-Chair on the Culpeper County School Board, Michelle North will seek re-election in November. Her term expires December 31, 2017. First elected in 2013 with a write-in campaign, North represents the Jefferson District.

Celebrating achievement

“This is our night for recognitions,” said a smiling School Board Chairman Betsy Smith as several students were called forward for their achievements.

Members of this year’s winning E-Squared Team gave their presentation which garnered each of them a $5,000 scholarship made possible through area businesses. “TraumaBands” team members are sophomores Mikayla Jenkins and Aaron Henson and senior Judith Alvarez. Their sponsor is Randi Richards-Lutz. All are students at Eastern View High School.

Nineteen school divisions were represented at the VSBA (Virginia School Boards Association) 2017 Central Regional Art Show. Each school division could submit three entries. Culpeper County was represented by Aubrey Chaney, a second grader at Emerald Hill Elementary, Cheyanne Brown, an eighth grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, and Bailey Wilson, a junior at Culpeper County High School. Bailey’s artwork won a third place.

Sponsored by Angie Neely, Warren Thomas was recognized with a ZAPP Award as a contributing member of the Special Education Advisory Council.

Praised for their hours of rehearsal both at school and home, members of the All Virginia Elementary Chorus were given ZAPP Awards. Students include Alexa Golden, Cammy Jacobs, Audrey Navin, Grace Staton and Karynne Tharp.

Earning ZAPP Awards for their involvement with the 2017 State FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) Conference, Katelyn Myers, Maddie O’Reilly and Kayla Sain won a Gold Award and Second Place in the National Programs in Action Senior Level STAR event. Their sponsor is Laura Butcher.

For some students, not going to class poses a challenge at the end of the school year. Margery Southard gave out ZAPP Awards to those students who have been selected to various Summer Residential Governor’s Schools in Virginia whether it be theatre arts or math and science or language. Students include: Alyssa Bauer, Alex Brewer, Cameron Easter, Justin Flemming, Seungyeon Kim, Chad McKnight, Emily Resau, Riley Reynolds, Sophia Trozzo, Bailey Wilson and Alternate Elizabeth Elliott).

CCHS Principal Jeff Dietz was very proud to introduce two students, both from Culpeper County High School, receiving ZAPP Awards as the 2017 VHSL Group 3A Female Athlete of the Year (Kellie Hyde) and Group 3A Male Athlete of the Year (Kameron Mize).