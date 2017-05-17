Say Cheese, May 18

ON THE GO. Students of all grades and ages from Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock participated in the special games held at Culpeper County High School’s Broman Field Tuesday morning. The event’s games consisted of many of the key events found in a Track and Field meet including dashes on the track, Shot Put (with softballs), and Discus Throwing (with frisbees). Pictured is Teleya Gourdine, a student at Yowell Elementary, racing down the track.

AWESOME ARTISTS. Nineteen school divisions were represented at the VSBA (Virginia School Boards Association) 2017 Central Regional Art Show. Each school division could submit three entries. Culpeper County was represented by Aubrey Chaney, a second grader at Emerald Hill Elementary, Cheyanne Brown, an eighth grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, and Bailey Wilson, a junior at Culpeper County High School. Bailey’s artwork won a third place.

OUTSTANDING. At Monday evening’s Culpeper county School Board meeting CCHS Principal Jeff Dietz was very proud to introduce two students, both from Culpeper County High School, receiving ZAPP Awards as the 2017 VHSL Group 3A Female Athlete of the Year (Kellie Hyde) and Group 3A Male Athlete of the Year (Kameron Mize). “In my 22 years in education, this is a first,” said a radiant Dietz.

AT THE HELM. Daniel Soderholm was welcomed at Monday’s School Board meeting. He will be the next principal at Culpeper County High School. Soderholm has been principal since 2012 at Windsor High School in Isle of Wight County.

NEW ADMINISTRATOR. Carlos Seward will be joining Eastern View High School as an assistant principal. Most recently, Seward has been serving as Dean of Students at George Washington Middle School in Alexandria, Virginia.