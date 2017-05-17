Canine colleague celebrated May 17, 2017 · by Staff/Contributed Reports · 0 The Culpeper Town Police Department does a great job when it comes to holding ceremonies for their officers who are introduced or promoted or when they retire. Wednesday was no exception as several gathered to say goodbye to K-9 Titan who began serving with the department in 2011. He will be retiring to live a long and happy life on the Grant family farm. He is pictured with his handler, K-9 Officer Eric Grant. Typically, the career for a police dog is from 6-8 years. Sniffing out some facts, a dog’s sense of smell is more than 10,000 times that of a human. The first police dog was used in 1907 in New York City.Photo by Ian Chini Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Take a trolley tour to ‘A Giant Sleeping’ Curtain Calls: ‘Timon of Athen$’ – Richly Rema$tered Restaurant of the Week: Country Cafe Say Cheese, May 18