Boy, 4, dies from gunshot wound in Orange County home

A 4-year-old boy shot and killed himself Monday at the home of his childcare provider in Orange County, law-enforcement officials say.

According to a statement from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, one of its recruits currently enrolled at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy lives in the home. He was not there at the time, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The weapon the boy shot was not a service weapon, officials say.

Deputies were called to the home off of Mine Run Road around 12:24 p.m. on May 15, where they were told the child got ahold of a gun and shot himself.

Rescue personnel tried to save the boy’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say an autopsy will be conducted and the investigation into the death will continue