Appleton Campbell recently received the 2017 President’s Award from Carrier in recognition of its commitment to quality, leadership and excellence in the heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) industry. Appleton Campbell provides plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical service repairs and new installations for residential and business customers throughout Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Loudoun, Prince William, and Fairfax counties in Virginia.

Founded in 1976 by Jim Appleton, grandfather of current President Mike Appleton, Appleton Campbell has remained a family-owned and operated business dedicated to the local and regional community. Honesty, integrity, and experience are the cornerstones on which Appleton Campbell was built and on which it continues to grow today.

Committed to outstanding customer service Appleton Campbell provides: highly trained technicians who treat you and your home with courtesy and respect, flat-rate pricing – the price you are quoted up front is the price you will pay– there are no surprises and guaranteed service and customer satisfaction.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, Appleton Campbell holds a Class A License with masters in plumbing, heating and air conditioning, gas fitter, and electrical.

Supporting the community has always been a priority for Appleton Campbell. In addition to being an active member of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, and Prince William Chamber of Commerce, Appleton Campbell supports the Warrenton Spring Festival, CulpeperFest, Partnership for Town of Warrenton, Fauquier County Fair, Fauquier SPCA, youth sports leagues, local schools, local law enforcement, and many local and regional charitable events.

“This award recognizes Appleton Campbell’s commitment to excellence and Carrier is proud that they are ambassadors of our brand,” said Chris Nelson, president, North America HVAC Systems & Service, Carrier. “Appleton Campbell is a first-class Factory Authorized Dealer and is an ideal example of an outstanding company that serves not just the industry and its customers, but its community as a whole.”

Culpeper Cheese Company chosen for SAVOR, again! SAVOR is a celebration of American craft beers and food. Now in its tenth year, SAVOR will feature more than 70 craft breweries from throughout the U.S. that will pour their beer alongside a fantastic menu of hors d’oeuvres designed by chefs specializing in beer and food pairings. More than 2,000 attendees are expected on each night of this event.

At this year’s event, the Brewers Association will also be pairing three American Cheese Society, “ACS” member cheesemakers with three selected breweries to sample pairings at three “stations” at the event. Vermont Creamery, FireFly Farms, and the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board will be representing themselves and the ACS community.

ACS is hosting an exclusive American cheese pavilion at the Tenth Annual Brewer’s Association’s event at the National Building Museum at 401 F St NW. Washington, D.C. June 2nd & 3rd. ACS has again recruited Certified Cheese Professional, Jeffery Mitchell, owner of Culpeper Cheese Company, to help showcase their members’ cheeses at SAVOR.

“We reached out to Mitchell as a local cheesemonger and CCP to help prepare and serve our over 70 cheeses that are being donated by our members,” said Steve Binns, the Meetings & Events Coordinator American Cheese Society. “We cannot run this booth by ourselves,” he added.

“It is an honor to serve the cheese community,” said Mitchell “I am looking forward to guiding SAVOR attendees in cheese pairings. Well, that and the amazing beer,” said a smiling Mitchell.

Charlotte, a new store featuring fashionable attire for women, opened Friday on Main Street. Charlotte Brady is no stranger to running a store. She had one in Warrenton for more than 25 years and decided to make a move to Culpeper. Her outside sign is a coming attraction but her store is open. Stop by and check out her fantastic day and evening fashions, accessories and she also carries tuxedos. You can find her at 102 N. Main (corner of Main and Davis). Hours are Monday-Thursday, 11-6, Friday 11-7, Saturday 10-6 and currently on Sunday from 1-5. You can reach her at 540-825-4040 and via email at fashionsbycharlotte@gmail.com