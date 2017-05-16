Wanted person and stolen gun arrest

A Culpeper man was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants following the recovery of a stolen handgun Monday.

At approximately 11:33 p.m. Monday night, Culpeper Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jonathan Kerns and his K9 partner Karma were called to assist the Culpeper Town Police Department with a suspicious vehicle in the area of 890 Willis Lane, the Quality Inn.

Before Deputy Kerns and Karma could arrive on scene, two male subjects fled the vehicle on foot. Upon arriving, Deputy Kerns and Karma began to track the subjects. Shortly after beginning the track Deputy Kerns and Karma discovered a 9mm Ruger handgun lying on a sidewalk near the Southridge Apartments. It was later determined that the gun had been stolen from Greene County.

Deputy Kerns and Karma continued the track for over an hour and a half, and had moved into the area near Piccadilly Circus, which forced the suspect, Leon Brock, to attempt to leave the area in another vehicle. Sgt. Rick McKinley observed the vehicle speed off with several people inside. Sgt. McKinley followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Cottonwood Lane.

Leon Brock, of Culpeper, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was taken into to custody without further incident by Sgt. McKinley.

“I would like to commend Deputy Kerns, K9 Karma, and Sgt. McKinley for assisting the Town Police department in removing a dangerous, stolen weapon and criminal from the streets,” Sheriff Scott Jenkins said.

Brock was transferred to the custody of the Culpeper Police Department for service on the warrants, and is currently being held at the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Jail.