Oakland Heights Farm commended by Virginia General Assembly

Del. Nick Freitas took advantage of the annual gathering at the Virginia Horse Council’s 2017 Legislative Trail Ride to officially present David and Sally Lamb of Oakland Heights Farm with House Joint Resolution No. 1061 commending their service and dedication to the Virginia horse industry.

The resolution was adopted by the Virginia General Assembly Commending Oakland Heights Farm, David and Sally Lamb and their son Matt Lamb. (Patrons: Del. Freitas and Senator Reeves.) During the presentation, Del. Freitas stated the General Assembly passed the resolution commending Oakland Heights and the Lambs for, “Everything Dave and Sally have done, not just for the equine industry, but for all of Virginia; they are part of the culture of Virginia and have used what they do to give back to the community.” His presentation was met by a resounding show of support from the Delegates, Senators and members and guests of the Virginia Horse Council.

All those who know the Lambs agree they are a blessing, not only to the industry but especially to youth with an equine interest. They have been dedicated to the preservation of the art and sport of horseback riding their entire lives. Legions of young people have received an education in riding instruction, safety, horse care and responsible living at Oakland Heights Farm. Additionally, for over twenty-five years Dave and Sally Lamb have provided horses for the annual Virginia Horse Council Legislative Trail Ride and have even provided horses for Presidential Inaugural Parades. In 2015 David and Sally Lamb were recipients of the Virginia Horse Council Horseman and Horsewoman of the Year Award.

The Lambs are committed to furthering the Virginia horse industry through their efforts to promote agritourism and charitable work through their trial rides on the mountain at Oakland Heights farm, fox hunting, hunter horse shows and their rodeo organized by their son, Matt Lamb and the BLM Bull & Rodeo Company. It is not surprising Oakland Heights Farm has grown to be one of Virginia’s most recognized horse farms.

Background:

The Lambs have owned Oakland Heights Farm in the heart of Central Virginia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains for thirty-eight years since 1979. Each member of the Lamb family is involved in the family business and they have been recognized with various Farm Family of the year awards. The farm has something for the entire family whether it is a trial ride, lessons, horse training, horse camp, horse shows or the rodeo.

Oakland Heights has a long-standing history of hosting horse shows. They hold horse shows from April through October. The shows are recognized by both VHSA and BHSA associations for member points.

David Lamb leads trail rides in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains while telling stories steeped with history. Riders meander through beautiful countryside past Civil War camp sites and battle grounds. He also provides horse training and serves on various boards and commissions including the VA Horse Industry Board, Orange County Parks and Recreation Foundation, VA Quarter Horse Assoc. and the Virginia Horse Council.

Sally Lamb has been fox hunting for over 60 years and is currently a member and serves on the Board of the Keswick Hunt Club. She has spent her entire life around all breeds and disciplines of horses and has helped thousands of successful riders find their mount. She considers the child looking for her first fuzzy pony just as important as those looking for staff horses for fox hunting, Derby winners, western pleasure or trail horses. Sally Lamb serves on various boards including the Keswick Hunt Club, Virginia Horse Council, Battlefield Horse Show Association & the Equine Advisory Board for the Virginia Farm Bureau.

Matt Lamb oversees the rodeos at the farm through the BLM Rodeo Company and operates an agricultural fencing company. Rodeos at the farm are the second Saturday May to September. In addition to the monthly events at Oakland Heights Farm, the rodeo participates with several county fairs around Virginia and surrounding states. The rodeo events at Oakland Heights farm offer a family friendly atmosphere with live music, mutton busting, ladies barrel racing and even a drill team which trains right at Oakland Heights. The food concessions benefit the Gordonsville Fire Department. Matt Lamb recently received the Orange County Chamber of Commerce Agri-business of the Year award for his impact on the local economy through his fencing company and rodeo events. He is also a sponsor of the local county fair.