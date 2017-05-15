Central Virginia resident contracts rabies from dog bite in India

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating a rare case of human rabies in a central Virginia resident bitten by a dog in India.
Health officials are not releasing any information about the patient, except to say that the person lives in central Virginia.
“Our thoughts are with the patient and the patient’s family,” the release said.
The only documented cases of human-to-human transmission of rabies have been via organ transplantation, but the VDH is assessing those who had direct contact with the patient “out of an abundance of caution.”
“VDH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare centers where the patient sought care, to assess any healthcare worker who potentially may have been exposed to rabies virus due to contact with this patient,” the department said in a news release. “VDH is also working to identify any family members and close contacts who may have been exposed to rabies virus due to contact with this patient.”
Those traveling internationally should check with their healthcare providers about vaccinations or other health precautions that are recommended prior to departure. A comprehensive resource for travel health recommendations, for healthcare providers and travelers, is available at: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/