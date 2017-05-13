U.S. Capitol Police investigate threats against Congressman Garrett, family

Several threats against Rep. Tom Garrett and his family have triggered an investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police.
One threat that said “This is how we’re going to kill your wife” led to heavy police security Tuesday night when the 5th District Republican conducted a Town Hall meeting for constituents in Moneta.
Two of the threats were posted on social media.
Police traced one person who called Garrett’s Capitol Hill office from an undisclosed location in his district, which includes most of Fauquier. Police visited the caller and are monitoring the person.
Garrett, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told reporters in response to the threats “dissent is American. Praise God. We need that. That’s what made us who we are. But when it’s ‘I’m going to kill you this way. Then I’m going to kill your wife. This is what I’m going to do to your daughters,’ I’m not going to not share it.”
Griffin said Garrett’s office is not increasing security or changing its day-to-day routine.
“Rep. Garrett served admirably in the U.S. Army and then as a state and federal prosecutor putting away the likes of rapists and murderers and so threats are not a new thing to him,” Griffin told the Times. “However, the scale to which we have seen threats to the Congressman and his family over the current legislative agenda is rattling for sure.”
“For anyone who thinks threats will make him break his word,” Griffin said ‘it will not prevent him from standing strong in his convictions.”
It is not known if the spate of threats over the past two weeks were spurred by Garrett’s support of the Republican bill to repeal Obamacare.
But Griffin said one of the threats said something like “If I lose my healthcare I will die and I will make sure you die, too.”