Victim/Witness program has a new home, Siebel honored

A smiling Mark Nowacki showed no outward signs of the hectic hours that preceded his opening remarks at a ribbon cutting ceremony held last Friday. Gusty winds and chilly weather had the door to the new office locked open, strong winds downed trees to his home and he had no power.

Nowacki is known for his optimism so it was all laughs with his positive attitude outweighing any logistic challenges. After dedicating some 20 years of his professional career advocating for victim’s rights, he fittingly dedicated their new office located at 114 W. Cameron Street to the “survivors.”

Given his weather hurdles, it was very moving as he spoke about the “winds of change” referring to not only their new location – Nowacki started in what amounts to a closet and after seven offices finally has a fitting home – but more importantly to the transformation from victim to survivor that occurs when the winds of compassion, passion and support reach out. Those helping hands are coming from the county’s law enforcement – state, county and town – and the court system and those attorneys privileged to be a part of that system, as well as support from local elected officials and the community at large. Local churches and organizations like Team Jordan lend their support as well.

This year in addition to showcasing their new offices, Nowacki was proud and delighted to recognize a member of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Pete Siebel as this year’s recipient of the Victim Advocacy Award.

Retired from the Virginia State Police Rick Jenkins talked about strength, resilience and justice and how he has seen it many times in his long career.

Nowacki shared these comments in his congratulatory remarks for Pete Siebel.

Detective Pete Siebel graduated from Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy in 1992. Has held various rank throughout his career up to and including Division Commander. He spent the majority of his career in major crimes as a Detective and Supervisor. He also has many specialties but the most noteworthy is his background as a forensic investigator.

Pete also has hundreds of hours of training including the Virginia Forensic Academy where he graduated in 2001. Since then, he has taught at that academy and has done guest lectures at various Criminal Justice Academies as well as the Federal Executive Institute.

Pete was also in Afghanistan for several years working with the Counterinsurgency Targeting Operations and Rule of Law. He was formally recognized and commended by the Ambassador of Afghanistan for his efforts. Because of the efforts that he has put forth he has been invited to be a guest speaker several times for the International Forensic Symposium, and has become a permanent delegate to the International Forensic Congress.

Pete is also a retired Chief warrant officer from the United States Army and a veteran of multiple Deployments. Pete also is a life member of the Culpeper VFW.

After the ceremony guests were treated to a luncheon sponsored by the Culpeper Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.