Editorial: Let’s get creative and collaborate

For several months the State Theatre on Main Street has sat empty. The building is within the town limits but what an asset this facility could offer for the entire county.

If not for recreational classes like fitness or cooking classes, let’s talk art themed uses. It’s already positioned to offer theatre, movies and dance. We know the lobby is ideal for gallery shows.

We already know that tourists enjoy coming to Culpeper for its restaurants, shops and cool events. Small art towns attract a lot of attention and bring in cultural tourists who like music, galleries, art festivals and cozy coffee bars. Art towns draw urbanites who perhaps have given up their condos for a small farmhouse, some acreage and now want to get involved in the local art scene.

Right now, according to Americans for the Arts, Virginia has two such towns: Abingdon and Charlottesville. Both are listed on the 100 Best Small Art Towns in America.

More than a cultural gathering place, art towns further solidify the notion of community, neighborliness and security. Not a bad thing to envision.

At one time there was talk of creating what Alexandria has in its Torpedo Factory – a place where artists can have studio space and show and sell their work.

Little Washington has a film festival this weekend. The State Theatre could easily host such an event bringing in independent film makers from around the region, showcasing student films, offer workshops and seminars with food prepared by local chefs and/or aspiring student chefs.

If not an art themed space, perhaps a galleria type venue where you have more retail shops inside.

Or as an extension of the public school system or Germanna where students would have a hands on learning environment to put on plays, learn about filmmaking, running a theatre or hosting conferences.

It took the county and town several decades to sign a water/sewer agreement but it appears to have benefitted both entities. The town has been able to spread its wings and the county has access to water for future development projects.

The State Theatre is prime real estate for something. As it sits empty with a blank marquee it begs for a new beginning.

There are brilliant, caring and inventive minds that occupy elected seats in Culpeper. There are brilliant, caring and inventive businesses, organizations and individuals that live here.

Spring is always a grand time to reflect on renewal and new energy. Perhaps it’s time to really think out of the box, look at the possible resources whether in the county or town, and look to a future ripe with all that is possible.

The State Theatre, as a resource for the community, as a potential revenue generating source that could benefit the town or the town and county or businesses or nonprofits, is a hidden gem.

Just imagine the possibilities if like minded folks from a broad spectrum reached across the isles to make it happen.