Attorney Fischel gets jail term for sexual battery

By James Ivancic

Special to the Culpeper Times

Attorney Jud A. Fischel will spend at least 30 days in jail following his sentencing Monday afternoon on two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Judge David H. Beck suspended 10 months of a 12-month jail term. The 60 days remaining could be reduced to 30 days for good behavior.

Fischel immediately began serving his term at the Northwestern Regional Detention Facility in Winchester.

Fischel earlier took an Alford plea, under which a defendant maintains innocence but admits the prosecution has enough to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Two female clients of Fischel testified at the sentencing hearing Monday in Fauquier County Circuit Court that he touched them in an unwanted manner when they went to his office on business on separate occasions.

One said he had her bend over a desk and then he spanked her. The other said he approached her from behind and grabbed her breasts. Both women said that Fischel appeared normal and not suffering from any medical problem at the time.

The latter testified “I shouldn’t be treated like this. I didn’t ask for this.”

One incident took place in February of 2016 and the other in June 2016.

Fischel, in a statement he read to the court before sentencing, said he has no recollection of the incidents but wasn’t challenging the accounts of the two women.

“We would be going to trial” if that were the case, he said.

“I felt horrible, ashamed and humiliated” when the accusations surfaced, Fischel said.

He asked the court to consider referring the matter to a restorative justice program where he and the victims would meet with a mediator.

Fischel’s attorney, Blair D. Howard, asked the court to consider home incarceration.

Beck, a retired judge from the 15th Circuit Court of Virginia, said “it has been made abundantly clear Mr. Fischel has been an exemplary citizen and outstanding attorney.”

The court heard testimony from character witnesses and received written statements from 40 others in support of Fischel.

But Beck noted that two female victims are still suffering from their experiences with Fischel.

“They entered his office feeling secure and that magnifies and amplifies the tragedy in these two ladies’ minds,” Beck said.

In his closing argument, Senior Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Charles K. Peters also spoke of the “trust violated” by Fischel. He said the women’s memories of the incidents “will be with them for the rest of their lives.”

Character witnesses, including attorney Merle Fallon, and Georgia Fischel, the defendant’s wife, took the stand on Fischel’s behalf.

Both Georgia Fischel and Kathy Welch, who worked in Fischel’s office until last year, testified about the stress he was under after two associate lawyers left the practice and about forgetfulness and repetitive actions he displayed both at home and work.

The court also heard medical testimony from Warrenton neurologist Dr. Larry Stephenson, one of four doctors treating Fischel.

In 2007, he said he saw Fischel after he was taken to Fauquier Hospital after being stricken in a courtroom with severe headache, weakness in his extremities, slurred speech and drooling.

There were subsequent hospital stays in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

In 2015, the doctor said Fischel came to his office with his wife after what was described as a change in personality lack of drive and initiative, memory loss, losing track of things at the office and having staff redo things.

He was hospitalized three more times in 2016 after severe headaches resulting in weakness on his right side.

He said his diagnosis Fischel had what is termed a hemiplegic migraine.

Stephenson said a neuropsychological test found “abnormal test results overall,” aa problem with short term memory loss and deficiencies in reasoning, judgment and planning abilities.

Stephenson attributed Fischel’s difficulties to “a vascular form of dementia.”

Fischel is taking multiple prescribed drugs, including one to prevent seizures. He is also seeing a psychologist.

Fischel turns 69 next month.

The judge said that Fischel will remain under the probation supervision of Adult Court Services for as long as it deems necessary. The rest of Fischel’s jail sentence – he could have received a two-year term – will be suspended on condition of good behavior for four years.

Fischel stopped practicing law last November. Howard said it’s his understanding that Fischel is seeking a termination of his law license for medical reasons.

“What we’re saying is his mental health was not good when these incidents occurred,” Howard told the court. “You have a person who’s been impaired across the board.”

Following sentencing, Howard said he thought “the judge was extremely careful in his analysis and judged extremely fairly.”

Contact James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com.