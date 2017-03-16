The Sweet Side: Let’s look at the history behind the treats of Easter

Meg Ast

As spring and Easter are just around the corner, we wondered how much we knew about the origins of so many treats we get around springtime and Easter.

For example, the Jelly Bean…how did it begin?

There is little information beyond the time of the Civil War when a Boston-based confectioner, William Schrafft, urged people to send his Jelly Beans to soldiers during the American Civil War. Most historians contend that jellybeans were first linked with celebrations such as Easter sometime during the 1930s for their egg-like shape. A few interesting facts about this little known sugary bean, in the United States in the 1910s and 1920s, the term “Jellybean” or “Jelly-Bean” referred to a young man who dressed stylishly to attract women but had little else to recommend him, similar to terms such as “dandy” or “fop.” Some believe that jelly beans are a combination of the soft, chewy Middle Eastern sweet called Turkish Delight that has been around for thousands of years and the hard outer shell is symbolic of Jordan Almond, a product of the 17th century. Lastly, April 22nd is American National Jelly Bean Day, how do you plan to stock up?

As we all know, the Jelly Belly Company is the kingpin of Jelly Beans, however, there are other companies such as the Michigan-based Marich company which produces Organic Jelly Beans which are named Green Beans.

The Easter Bunny, whose idea was that?

The origin of the Easter Bunny arrived to the United States by way of German immigrants who brought over their stories of an egg-laying hare. Originating among German Lutherans, the “Easter Hare” or “Osterhase” originally played the role of a judge, evaluating whether children were good or disobedient in behavior at the start of the Easter season.

The Easter Bunny became a prominent symbol of Christianity’s most important holiday. Rabbits, known to be prolific procreators, are an ancient symbol of fertility and new life.

German children made nests in which the egg-laying hare could lay its colored eggs. This expanded to include chocolate and baskets replaced nests.

The Easter or Paschal eggs are decorated eggs that are often given to celebrate Easter or springtime. As such, Easter eggs are common during Easter. In Egyptian mythology, the phoenix burns its nest to be reborn later from the egg that is left; Hindu scriptures relate that the world developed from an egg. One of the oldest traditions is to use dyed and painted chicken eggs, but a modern custom is to substitute chocolate eggs wrapped in colorful foil, or plastic eggs filled with confectionery such as chocolate. In Europe I remember the eggs filled with milk chocolates we had to decorate before we could even think of eating them!

Although eggs, in general, were a traditional symbol of fertility and rebirth, in Christianity, for the celebration of Eastertide, Easter eggs symbolize the empty tomb of Jesus, from which Jesus resurrected. In addition, one ancient tradition was to stain Easter eggs in red color as a way to remember the blood of Christ, shed during his crucifixion. This custom of the Easter egg can be traced to early Christians of Mesopotamia, and from there it spread into Russia and Siberia through the Orthodox Churches, and later into through Europe through the Catholic and Protestant Churches.

So when you think about getting your family or friends an Easter chocolate treat, maybe you can tell the story behind what you just got them, after all a little bit of education can go a long way.