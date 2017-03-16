Man Arrested in Lignum Breaking and Entering Incident

Justen Moore

On Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:51 a.m. Culpeper deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of Eley’s Ford Road in Lignum for a Breaking and Entering in progress. A white male subject wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt fled the home on foot just prior to the arrival of the first deputy. Deputies set up a perimeter of the area while Deputy J. Kerns and K-9 Karma established a track on the suspect.

After a two hour search, Deputy Kerns and K-9 Karma located a male subject matching the suspect description in a wooded area about one mile from the residence. David Justen Moore of Fredericksburg was taken into custody without incident and identified by a home security video system as the individual involved in the break in. Moore is being held in the Culpeper County Jail without bond.

