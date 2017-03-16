Calling all artists

The Arts & Culture Center in Culpeper invites all area artists to participate in the ACC’s first exhibit of 2017, “Souvenirs of the Grand Tour,” a celebration of the joys of travel.

Artists working in all media are invited to submit works illustrating their own travel adventures — souvenirs or mementos of a personal Grand Tour. All art forms are eligible: hand-crafted journals and other paper arts; sculptures; jewelry; mixed-media collages; photography; works on canvas; watercolors; pottery; metal work; glass; wood work and furniture; textiles; and costume. The artworks must be originals, not reproductions. The exhibit will be at 509 South Main Street (the former Reformation Lutheran Church). The deadline for applications is March 27. For an application and guidelines, please email Pam Stewart at prstewart2011@gmail.com. The completed applications should be emailed to Elizabeth Hutchins at hutchinsems@gmail.com or mailed to ACC, P.O. Box 2043, Culpeper, Va. 227801-2043.

The ACC is a not-for-profit organization that promotes visual, literary and performing arts through awareness, participation and education.

Pageant finalists compete April 22

Twelve students will be invited to participate as contestants in the 2017 Miss Culpeper Scholarship Pageant. The panel of judges considered the talent performance, poise, and academics of each potential contestant over two days of auditions.

In alphabetical order, here are the Eastern View and Culpeper County High School students selected as contestants for the 3rd Annual Miss Culpeper Scholarship Pageant:

Laneeka Banks, senior

Alyssa Bauer, junior

Libby Caballero, senior

Caroline Dwyer, senior

Lily Fernandi, senior

Aryana Henson, senior

Elizabeth Jackson, junior

Gabrielle McKeown, junior

Ashley Mifsud, junior

Abigail Place, senior

Hannah Randolph, senior

Chloe Young, junior

The 12 contestants will have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships at the event taking place Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the Culpeper High School Auditorium.

Aside from the traditional evening wear walk and question and answer segment, the contestants will demonstrate their dance skills in an opening group number. Each girl will also perform their talent for the judges and audiences. New for 2017 pageant, the contestants will make a presentation relating to a community service project or organization of their choice.

Founded by Kevin Baker of the Eastern View Career and Technical Education department, the pageant is now co-produced by Jeff Walker, EVHS theatre and fine arts, and Doray Walker, CCHS choir and fine arts. All sponsorships, ticket sales and concessions go toward the Miss Culpeper Scholarship, open to eligible high school ladies from both high schools, 10th grade to 12th grade.

Contact producing director Jeff Walker at jwalker@culpeperschools.org or 540.825.0621 for questions and additional information.