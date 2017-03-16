Germanna presidential finalists speak at forums

The public is invited to attend open forums in Culpeper and Fredericksburg featuring the three finalists for the position of president of Germanna Community College.

Dr. David A. Sam, Germanna’s fifth president, will retire at the end of June after a decade of leadership at GCC.

All of the forums will be streamed live on Germanna’s Facebook page and on the college’s home page at germanna.edu.

The first candidate to visit Germanna will be Dr. Linda Thomas-Glover, the current president of Eastern Shore Community College, a position she has held since 2009. She will be involved in a forum at 10:30 a.m. on March 22 in Sealy Auditorium at Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus in Spotsylvania. She will then appear in a forum at 10 a.m. on March 23 at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.

Prior to her presidency at ESCC, she served as provost/chief academic officer of Elizabethtown Community and Technical College in Kentucky beginning in 2004. Thomas-Glover also worked for more than a decade at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC, rising through several positions, ultimately serving a nine-month term as the college’s interim vice president of instruction.

The second candidate to visit will be Dr. John R. Donnelly, who is currently vice president for instruction and student services at Piedmont Virginia Community College, a position he has held since 2010. He will take part in a forum at 10:30 a.m. on March 27 in Sealy Auditorium at Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus. He’ll appear in a 10 a.m. March 28 forum at the Daniel Center in Culpeper. Donnelly began his community college career as an adjunct instructor of history at Germanna in 1999 and rose through the ranks serving as a full-time faculty member and eventually an assistant dean and dean at the college.

The final candidate to visit will be Dr. Janet Gullickson, who has presided over two community colleges, including her current position as president of Spokane Falls Community College, a position she has held since 2012. Gullickson will appear in a forum at 10:30 a.m. on March 29 at Sealy Auditorium on Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus. She will take part in a second forum at 10 a.m. on March 30 at the Daniel Center in Culpeper.

She previously served two years as chief academic officer for the second largest district of the Community Colleges of Spokane. Gullickson served as president of Front Range Community College in Westminster, CO, between 2004 and 2005. She was also interim president and provost of what is now known as Minnesota’s Northeast Higher Education District. Gullickson holds a doctorate in education from the University of Minnesota, a master’s degree from South Dakota State University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota.