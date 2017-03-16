Fully in support of funding Sheriff Jenkin’s budgetary needs

When my family and I moved to Culpeper County eight years ago, we were pleased to find ourselves in a what seemed to be a rural paradise, with gamboling sheep and placid bovine herds. We were told that Culpeper County natives preferred to distance themselves from Northern Virginia, and resisted the advance of progress in the form of citification of the town.

Over the course of time, we have been awakened to the dark side of Culpeper, and are grieved at heart. Just recently, my husband had to preside at the funeral of yet another victim of the heroin epidemic in our pastoral utopia.

We have been pleased to become acquainted with Sheriff Scott Jenkins and the fine men and women who serve our county with him. Sheriff Jenkins approaches his responsibility with intelligence, compassion, and common sense. We have seen that his commitment is to all people of this community, regardless of ethnicity or race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, medical, or psychological conditions, financial status, or any other way we use to categorize people. The Sheriff and his team must be able to serve all people, even those who put themselves in harm’s way.

Therefore, we wholeheartedly support the Sheriff’s request to increase his staff to allow him to address the growing epidemic in our community. We have seen that heroin is no respecter of persons, and will take our children, mothers, and fathers. Sheriff Jenkins should be allowed the funds necessary to bring in the additional staff needed to face this crisis.

Madeline (Suzy) Mulford

Culpeper